Lee, Virginia High, Marion move on in Region 2D play

BEN HUR — Sheridan Herron had 20 kills and six blocks to power Lee to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-21 victory over Lebanon on Monday in the Region 2D volleyball quarterfinals.

Next up for the Lady Generals (15-11) is Marion (24-2) in the semifinal round on Thursday at 8 p.m. at Marion.

Claudia Alsup tallied 21 digs, Kaitlyn Cox added seven kills and two blocks and Arielle Tritt dished out 37 assists for Lee.

Virginia High def. Gate City

BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Bearcats were devastating at the net in a 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 win over the Lady Blue Devils in the Region 2D quarterfinals. Makayla Payne had 31 kills and Sarah Thompson added 25 for Virginia High, which meets Union at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Marion in the semifinals.

Payne also blocked seven shots and came up with 14 digs. Samantha Venable led Virginia High’s back row with 30 digs.

Sarah Thompson had 25 kills and Kaley Jenkins totaled 54 assists for Gate City.

Marion def. John Battle

MARION, Va. — Caeley Glisan dominated the net with 21 kills in the Lady Scarlet Hurricanes’ 25-12, 25-12, 25-18 win over the Lady Trojans in the Region 2D quarterfinals.

Gracie Billings had 15 assists and A.J. Jennings came up with 13 digs for Marion, which hosts the semifinals on Thursday.

Michaela Monk led Battle with five kills and 10 service points.

Thomas Walker def. Castlewood

EWING — Haley Catron had 15 kills, 10 service points, six aces and six blocks in the Lady Pioneers’ 25-17, 25-23, 25-13 win in the opening round of the Cumberland District tournament. Thomas Walker meets No. 1 Rye Cove on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the semifinals at Rye Cove.

Shaina Corbin came up with 19 assists and 11 digs and served eight points with five aces for the Lady Pioneers. Emily Owens had 15 service points with eight aces and 12 digs and Carlee Bloomer slammed eight kills.

Lillie Sanders led the Lady Blue Devils with six assists and two aces. Lauren Couch had three kills and seven blocks, and Gracie Hicks added six digs.

J.I. Burton def. Twin Springs

NORTON — Cheyenne Shepherd pounded down 16 kills, came up with 20 digs and had two blocks in the Lady Raiders’ 25-12, 25-21, 25-18 Cumberland tournament win over the Lady Titans.

Kacie Culbertson had seven kills and nine digs, and Taylor Collins recorded 14 assists and seven digs for J.I. Burton, which meets No. 2 Eastside at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the semifinals at Rye Cove.