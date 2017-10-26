Abingdon knocks off Union for Mountain 7 title

BIG STONE GAP — Win or lose Thursday night in the Mountain 7 District tournament championship, Abingdon likely already had a berth in next week’s Group 3A Region D volleyball tournament wrapped up.

The Lady Falcons left nothing to chance.

Abingdon clinched a berth and home court for its regional quarterfinal with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-18 win over top-seeded Union in the district title match. Abingdon (18-7), which secured the fourth seed for the 3A Region D tournament, hosts fifth-seeded Northside on Monday in the region quarterfinals.

Union holds the top seed for the 2A Region D tournament, and the Lady Bears host Graham on Monday at 6 p.m. in the region quarterfinals.

Abingdon coach Rachel Harding said winning and clinching the regional berth was uppermost on the minds of her players.

“We could have maybe still on points, but we wanted to be in control of our own destiny,” Harding said. “They decided they wanted to make it work and they sealed the deal tonight.

“We haven’t made it out of our conference in a couple of years so we’re pumped.”

Abingdon won behind the heavy hitting of Anna Thompson, Emily Billips and Mattie Gibson. Thompson and Billips finished with 10 kills each and Gibson had nine kills. The Lady Falcons also got 25 assists and eight digs from Katie Harless and 16 digs from Madison Grimsley.

Emili Brooks led Union with nine kills and nine digs. Zoe Brooks totaled 24 assists and Jenna Wade added 24 digs.

In the consolation match, Lee clinched a home quarterfinal match in the 2A Region D tournament with a 25-19, 19-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-8 win over Gate City.

“We’ve not been very consistent on the road. So as many home games as we can get is a good thing,” said Lady Generals coach Alexis Carson.

Lee (14-11) hosts Lebanon in the regional quarterfinals Monday. Gate City (15-8) goes on the road to Virginia High.

The Lady Generals and Lady Blue Devils, who split their district matches during the regular season, battled evenly Thursday using big volleys and attacks at the net.

Whitney Ely, Sheridan Herron and Baylee Robinette shared the domination at the net for Lee. Ely and Herron had 13 kills apiece and Robinette finished with 12. Arielle Tritt rcorded 42 assists and Claudia Alsup finished with 35 digs.

“They showed a lot of heart,” said Carson, whose team rallied from a 2-1 deficit to take the win. “They could’ve very easily quit, but they didn’t.”

Sarah Thompson led Gate City with 31 kills and 27 digs. Kinslee Hammonds had 13 kills and two blocks, Brooklyn Smith finished with 10 kills and two blocks and Kaley Jenkins recorded 59 assists. Erica Lane added 29 digs and Aubrie Penley had 20 for the Lady Blue Devils.