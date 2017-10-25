Union rallies past Lee to reach Mountain 7 final

The fourth team likely secured its spot in the 3A regional tournament on Tuesday night.

Abingdon, the lone 3A school competing against six 2A teams in the Mountain 7, advanced to Thursday’s district tournament championship at Union High School with a 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21 win over Gate City.

The second-seeded Lady Falcons will face top-seeded Union for the title. The Lady Bears won Tuesday’s semifinal nightcap in dramatic fashion, dropping the first two sets against fourth-seeded Lee before taking the next three for a 19-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-19, 15-11 win.

Despite their victory Tuesday, the Lady Falcons (17-7) haven’t locked down a berth in next week’s eight-team 3A Region D tournament. If they lose in the Mountain 7 final, their region prospects will be determined by a points system.

“If you win the district tournament, then you get an automatic bid,” noted Abingdon coach Rachel Harding.

Though the odds are favorable for her team to earn an at-large bid to regionals, Harding isn’t taking anything for granted.

“We need to win the tournament,” she said. “If we don’t, we just have to sit and wait to see if we get in.”

Harding also wants to see her Lady Falcons play more solid volleyball than they did in their victory over the third-seeded Lady Blue Devils (15-7).

“Gate City is a good team and they played good, but we just made too many errors,” the coach said. “We had too many service errors and too many return errors.

“It’s frustrating, but a win is a win at this point of the season.

“It’s important for us to finish strong and on top of our game,” Harding added, “because we need to prepare for our region, and the region has a lot of tough teams in it.”

Anna Thompson totaled 15 kills and eight digs, Mattie Gibson had eight kills and 26 digs and Emily Billips added eight kills and 16 digs to lead Abingdon. Katie Harless notched 24 assists, Emme Thompson added 10 assists and Cassie Farley tallied six blocks.

Aubrie Penley recorded 12 kills and nine blocks for Gate City. Sarah Thompson had 11 kills and 34 digs and Kaley Jenkins finished with 26 assists and 10 digs.

Union (20-3) overcame sloppy play in the early going to battle back and take the win over a stunned Lee squad.

Emili Brooks led the Lady Bears with 21 kills, 10 blocks, 12 digs and seven aces. Meagan Blagg contributed 20 kills and five blocks, Autumn Varner added 12 kills and 13 digs and Zoe Brooks finished with 54 assists and 12 digs.

Defensively, Jayda Smith had 10 blocks and 12 digs, Audrey Gilliam added 13 digs and Emilee Mullins finished with 11 digs for Union.

Lee got 13 kills from Whitney Ely, eight kills and six blocks from Sheridan Herron, seven kills from Kaitlyn Cox and 32 assists from Arielle Tritt. Claudia Alsup added 23 digs for the Lady Generals (13-11).