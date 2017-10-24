Gate City, Lee, Abingdon take Mountain 7 wins

The third-seeded Lady Blue Devils advanced to meet No. 2 seed Abingdon Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals at Union High School. The Lady Falcons knocked out No. 7 seed Ridgeview 25-19, 25-20, 25-10 in the quarterfinals.

Sarah Thompson set the pace for Gate City with 16 kills and 14 digs. Kaley Jenkins dished out 36 assists, Kinslee Hammonds slammed nine kills and Erica Lane added 14 digs and served six aces for the Lady Blue Devils.

Caitlynn Maggard tallied 13 digs and 12 assists for the sixth-seeded Lady Warriors. Megan VanDyke added nine kills and Hannah McAmis came up with 16 digs.

Lee def. John Battle

BEN HUR — The fourth-seeded Lady Generals had contributions from all corners while earning a berth in Tuesday night’s Mountain 7 semifinal round. Their 21-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 victory over No. 5 seed John Battle moved them into a clash with No. 1 Union at 7:30 p.m. on the Lady Bears’ home court.

Sheridan Herron recorded 18 kills and 16 digs, Whitney Ely had 15 kills and six digs and Kaitlyn Cox came up with 14 kills and 12 digs for Lee.

Claudia Alsup tallied 26 digs, Arielle Tritt piled up 38 assists and Alex Willis made 22 key serves for the Generals.

The championship match, also to be played at Union, is scheduled for Thursday night at 7:30.