Union outlasts Lee, but lack of intensity bothers Bears coach

Union (19-3, 11-1) enters next week’s district tournament as the top seed. But Moore has been concerned about the Lady Bears’ intensity since they clinched the league championship two weeks ago.

Following Thursday’s 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23 win over Lee, Moore said the Lady Bears are still struggling to find that killer instinct on the court.

“Lee is a good team. We just didn’t seem to have as much energy as we need,” she said. “We were up 18-9 in the second and we couldn’t finish it because we just didn’t have the intensity that we needed.

“I just hope that we have more energy in the tank next week.”

Lee (11-10, 6-5) challenged Union in every set.

The teams were tied at 21 in the first set before Union closed it out with four straight points. After the Lady Generals took the close second set, the Lady Bears cruised in the third. But Union couldn’t carry that momentum into the fourth — which saw 11 ties, including at 23-all — before the home team pulled through.

Emili Brooks provided the most offense for Union with 23 kills, also tallying four blocks and 14 digs. Meagan Blagg added 15 kills and Jayda Smith had nine, Zoe Brooks finished with 51 assists and 15 digs, and libero Jenna Wade came up with 26 digs.

Lee got 14 kills from Whitney Ely and 10 kills, three blocks and seven digs from Sheridan Herron. Kaitlyn Cox had nine kills and eight digs, and Baylee Robinette also smashed nine kills. Arielle Tritt recorded 40 assists and Claudia Alsup recorded 23 digs.