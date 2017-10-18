South bounces back for sweep in elimination match at state

The Lady Rebels stayed alive in the TSSAA Class AA volleyball tournament Tuesday evening with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 sweep of Jackson South Side.

The tournament had opened a bit ominously earlier in the day when the Lady Rebels (33-8) dropped their first-round match to power-hitting East Hamilton 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 at Siegel High School

“Even though we were a little nervous, we competed the first game,” said South coach Wendy Ratliff. “We dug a hole the second game and couldn’t climb back out of it. We made a lot of errors, but East Hamilton is a very good team.”

A pair of tall and athletic Lady Hurricanes outside hitters gave South fits and offered little chance to mount an offensive attack.

“We struggled to hit the ball back at them,” Ratliff said. “They were hitting over our blocks and it was hard to put up an offense.”

She said her squad got back to playing Lady Rebels volleyball in the elimination match against South Side.

“We finally started running an offense in the second game,” she noted. “Everybody went back to doing the job they are supposed to do.”

Maddie Townsend and Abbey Jayne came alive up front and Meredith St. Clair’s work on the back row facilitated everything. Townsend finished with a dozen kills, Jayne produced seven winners and St. Clair came up with 24 digs.

“Meredith had a lot of digs and we were just spreading it out,” Ratliff said. “That’s how we have to be to be successful.”

Emma Fake added seven kills and notched 14 digs. Olivia Kent finished with five kills. Makkenzie Compton dished out 21 assists.

South faces Camden today at 11 a.m. in another elimination match. Camden (35-6) swept Dyersburg 25-18, 25-11, 25-13 in the first round but fell to Knox Catholic 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 in the winners’ bracket semifinals.

In the Class AAA bracket at Blackman, Tennessee High (27-11) fell in a first-round sweep to Siegel 25-14, 25-15, 25-11. Kloey Tester produced five kills and Jessie Dolinger and Adison Minor finished with four each for the Lady Vikings. Erin Walker handed out 17 assists and came up with 13 digs, and Lexie Worley added 10 digs.

Tennessee High played Ravenwood (39-7) in an elimination match that didn’t start until late Tuesday night.

South Greene won a pair of matches to advance all the way to the Class A winners’ bracket final today at 2 p.m. The Lady Rebels (35-8) swept Watertown 25-23, 25-20, 25-13 and defeated Loretto 25-21, 25-18, 25-27, 24-26, 15-10.

Berean Christian, which defeated South Greene for the Region 1-A title, is next up for the Lady Rebels.