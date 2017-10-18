Abingdon hands Union first Mountain 7 loss

The Lady Falcons showed intensity from the opening serve to the final point to take a 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-12 win over Mountain 7 District-leading Union.

The squads exchanged points at the net like heavyweight boxers exchanging punches and counter punches.

“We knew it would be like that,” Abingdon coach Rachel Harding said. “They’re an amazing team. They can hammer the ball.

“We looked at some film and tried to make some adjustments in practice, and I think it paid off. Not to sound arrogant, but we’re used to winning. We like to win and we’re used to winning.

“They beat us earlier this season so we kind of had a chip on our shoulder.”

Abingdon senior Mattie Gibson played like she had the biggest chip on her shoulder, finishing with 13 kills and 12 digs. She was a force over the entire court.

“We were really excited about this game. They beat us at home, so we just really wanted revenge,” Gibson said.

“We wanted to beat the top team in the district.”

The outside hitter came up big at the net, as did teammates Emily Billips (10 kills), Anna Thompson (nine kills) and Katie Harless (eight kills).

“The passes were awesome. The sets were awesome. Everyone played really well,” Gibson said.

Thompson added nine digs and four blocks, and Harless had 28 assists. The Lady Falcons (14-7, 7-4) also got 25 digs from Madison Grimsley and nine from Cameron Wyatt.

The loss was the first inside the district for Union (18-3, 10-1), which clinched the regular-season championship last week.

“We’ve got a little relaxed and little satisfied. We’ve got to keep our foot on the gas,” said Lady Bears coach Kim Moore.

Moore was not surprised at all by Abingdon’s performance.

“Their record does not reflect who they are. They’re a great team and they do things the right way. Give them all the credit,” she said.

Emili Brooks finished with 18 kills, 21 digs and two blocks for Union, and Meagan Blagg added nine kills. The Lady Bears got 24 digs from Jenna Wade, 23 from Audrey Gilliam and 22 from Emilee Mullins, plus nine digs and 32 assists from Zoe Brooks.