Lady Rebels, Vikings open championship chase today

Tennessee High is playing in its first state tournament in 16 years. Sullivan South, meanwhile, is seeking its sixth TSSAA championship in its 29th state tournament appearance.

“It’s a good way to end my senior year,” said Lady Rebels setter Courtney Gibson. “It’s good to have been before and to watch some of my friends win the state championship really gives us motivation that we can do it ourselves.”

The Lady Rebels open the Class AA tournament today at 10:30 a.m. at Blackman High School against little-known East Hamilton (22-3). South is back on the court later in the day to meet either Portland (43-5) or Jackson South Side (36-7).

East Hamilton’s Lady Hurricanes won the District 6 championship 3-2 at Hixson. East Hamilton also swept to the Region 3 championship at Hixson before another straight-sets win over Upperman in the sectional round.

“I know they have a good record, but I don’t really know what kind of players they have,” said South coach Wendy Ratliff, who recorded her 700th career win in last Thursday’s sectional victory over Anderson County.

“I do know what kind of players we have and we have had a lot of our players get better and step up to the plate, so I’m looking for us to be as competitive as everybody else there.”

South has won Class AA titles twice in the last four years, 2013 and 2015, adding those championships to Class AAA titles in 1995 and 1996 as well as the 1984 pre-classification state crown. The Lady Rebels have also played in four other state championship matches, in 1985, 1998, 2005 and 2006.

The Lady Vikings face Siegel at 4 p.m. at Blackman in today’s final Class AAA first-round match. Like Ratliff with East Hamilton, Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson is still learning about the Stars.

“We were in the same tournament about a month ago but didn’t get a chance to play Siegel,” Johnson noted. “They do have a very athletic setter and outside hitters that can hurt you if you’re not blocking.”

Siegel (33-9) has dropped just one set during postseason play, to Blackman in the District 7 championship. The Stars came back to sweep the Blaze in the Region 4 final then swept Walker Valley in a sectional match.

“I think at this level, everyone is an excellent team, so we are going to have to bring our A-plus game,” Johnson added. “At this level, when there’s only eight teams left, you know you’re playing the best.

“The key is we are one of the best and we have to keep that in mind.”

Tennessee High (27-10) has swept all six of its postseason matches, including district and regional title contests against Volunteer and a sectional against Heritage.

The Lady Vikings’ best finish in three previous state tournament trips was 1998, when they lost to South in the state semifinals.

South Greene (33-8) opens the Class A portion of the tournament today at 10:30 a.m. The Lady Rebels have finished as runners-up the last two years and three of the last four.

Action in each double-elimination bracket continues through Wednesday. The championship matches are scheduled for Thursday at Middle Tennessee State.