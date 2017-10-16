Lady Falcons top Lady Warriors in four-setter

That was not a surprise to coach Rachel Harding, whose Lady Falcons stayed in the hunt for the second spot in the Mountain 7 District volleyball standings with an uneven 25-19, 25-22, 15-25, 25-13 win.

“We’ve played up and down all season. My question is how you get beat in a set and then come back and beat someone in 25-13 in the next set,” Harding said. “But it’s a game of momentum and they’re a good team and they’ve got good talent.

“We didn’t do anything to deserve to win the third set and they did.”

The Lady Falcons (13-7, 6-4) rebounded from that third set behind solid front-line play by Mattie Gibson, Emma Thompson and Cassie Farley.

Gibson totaled 10 kills and five aces, Thompson had seven kills and three aces, and Farley registered 10 blocks. Setter Katie Harless fed the front line with 21 assists.

“Overall, we had a hard time trying to get the ball to our hitters. We played a lot of defense tonight,” said Central coach Angie Duncan.

Madison Grimsley added 10 digs and four aces for Abingdon.

Megan VanDyke finished with 10 kills and four blocks for Central (5-15, 1-9). Caitlynn Maggard had 17 assists and nine digs and Hannah McAmis tallied 17 digs.

“We’ve still got two regular-season matches and we go to Lee High tomorrow to play a good team,” Duncan added.

“So we just have go out with the mentality that we can do it.”