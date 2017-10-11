Lady Vikings turn back stubborn Falcons for Region 1-AAA crown

The Lady Falcons had staved off five match points and earned a set point themselves when struggling Lady Vikings libero Lexi Worley strode to the service line with the third frame tied at 25.

Worley had only one goal: get the serve over the net and in play. She then went old-school with a pair of underhanded deliveries that produced a Carley Williams block-kill and a Lady Falcons attack error that allowed Tennessee High to close out a 25-23, 25-10, 27-25 victory on Tuesday night.

The title was the second Region 1-AAA championship in three years for the Lady Vikings (26-10), who will host Heritage on Thursday in one Class AAA sectional. Volunteer (22-13) will travel to Region 2 champion Hardin Valley. Both matches start at 7 p.m. with the winners earning berths in next week’s state tournament.

To reach the title match, the Lady Vikings swept by Morristown East 25-7, 25-11, 25-21 and Volunteer rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Morristown West 25-18, 18-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-12.

“I was impressed with our comeback,” said Volunteer coach Josh Wenger. “We talked about the emotional and mental side that’s so hard with such high stakes and huge momentum swings.

“For us to go five against an outstanding Morristown West team and then a tough three against Tennessee High, I’m really proud of our team.”

Lady Vikings coach Mary Johnson read Worley’s body language at the pivotal moment in the match.

“She had missed a couple of serves earlier, so she was freaking out,” Johnson noted. “So I showed her to serve it underhanded if you have to, I don’t care. It really only matters that the ball goes across the net.

“It is one of those you can look back on in a few years and you can tell a really young team that you were in a regional championship match and served underhanded to get the final two points.”

Despite having already played seven sets of volleyball over the course of 3½ hours, Volunteer battled and fought for every point in its eighth set of the night.

The third frame was deadlocked 15 times with seven lead changes before Tennessee High finally garnered the first two-point lead of the set at 20-18. The Lady Vikings’ lead grew to 24-19 before three straight Alyssa Hatley kills, an Emma Bice block and two more Hatley winners actually produced a 25-24 Volunteer lead.

But the Lady Vikings earned the 17th tie of the set, 25-25, leading to Worley’s turn at the service line.

Hatley finished with 18 kills for Volunteer, but Tennessee High also had its share of success with the block. Adison Minor and Williams finished with five rejections each for the Lady Vikings.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out where they are going to go with the ball 70 percent of the time,” Johnson said. “We just did what we had to do.”

Williams also finished with 14 kills and Dollinger 11. Minor added five as well as 10 digs. Erin Walker dished out 29 assists, eight digs and six aces, and Worley came away with 13 digs.

Sydney Allen handed out 14 assists and Sydney Dobbs 11 for the Lady Falcons. Emily Hatley notched four blocks, Jersey Wines finished with seven kills and 21 digs, and Aubrey Cobb came up with six digs.

Volunteer did earn its first Class AAA sectional trip since 1987 when the Lady Falcons finished third in the state.

“We get to and play for a state tournament berth now,” Wenger noted. “It was tough with the seeding tonight, but we’ve shown that we are a good, solid volleyball team.”

The fifth set of Volunteer’s semifinal victory certainly demonstrated that.

Alyssa Hatley kills gave Volunteer two-point leads of 6-4, 7-5 and 8-6 in the deciding frame, but Morristown West earned five of the next six points to take an 11-9 lead.

Or so it appeared.

After the Lady Falcons stemmed the momentum via a West attack error, the scoreboard suddenly read 11-11. There was a lengthy delay while Morristown West coach Heather Kelly challenged the validity of the count, but to no avail.

The Lady Trojans never recovered.

“The books on both benches, our book and Volunteer’s book, had it 11-10, but the officials said they had to go with the Tennessee High book at the table, saying that was the official book,” Kelly said.

Three straight kills by Hatley made it 14-11 and, following a West putdown, Hatley ended it with her 40th kill of the match, just three off the state record set by South Greene’s Taylor Lamb just a few weeks ago.