Lady Rebels hit on all cylinders on way to Region 1-AA title

The Lady Rebels turned back Elizabethton 26-24, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13 on Tuesday night to capture another Region 1-AA volleyball title and earn the right to host a TSSAA sectional on Thursday.

Wendy Ratliff’s team seems to be peaking now, and the Lady Rebels’ coach cited the play of Maddie Townsend and Olivia Kent, along with the stellar efforts of Mollie Leslie in the fourth set, as key in the win.

“Maddie has a lot of power and is one of our go-to girls,” Ratliff noted. “Olivia had a lot of kills, but really everybody contributed and that is where you want to be at the end of the season.

“I can put pretty much anybody in there at any time.”

South (31-7) opened with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-7 victory over Seymour in the semifinals. Elizabethton joined the Lady Rebels in the championship match by dispatching Greeneville 25-19, 25-23, 30-28.

“To close out all three sets against Greeneville was really important tonight,” said Elizabethton coach Leslee Bradley, whose team must go on the road for the sectionals. “We were facing South on their home court with their home crowd, and they got to sit and rest a while and this gym is so hot. We just played 3½ hours of super-intense volleyball. At this point in the season, every point is huge.”

Townsend finished the night with 21 kills and seven aces for South, and Courtney Gibson tallied 55 assists in the two matches. Meredith St. Clair collected 35 digs. Kent had six kills and three ace-blocks in the first match and eight kills in the second. Emma Fake ended the night with 16 knockdowns and 15 digs in the title game.

Sydney Goodsell closed with 25 kills and 19 digs for the Lady Cyclones in the championship game. Morgan Smith ended the night with 14 kills and 37 assists, and Mary Beth Biggs hustled her way to 61 digs.

South’s sectional match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Thursday.