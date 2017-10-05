Volunteer’s Hatley leads Lady Falcons to four-set victory over D-B (with photo gallery)

Volunteer did just that Wednesday evening with senior and ETSU-bound Alyssa Hatley.

Unleashing her 28th kill on match point, Hatley led the Lady Falcons to a 26-24, 25-21, 12-25, 25-23 victory over Dobyns-Bennett (30-7) in the District 1-AAA tournament on Wednesday at the Buck Van Huss Dome.

The win sends Volunteer (20-11) into today’s losers’ bracket final against Science Hill at 5 p.m. The winner sticks around and plays second-seeded Tennessee High (23-10), a 25-18, 25-12, 25-22 winner over the Lady ’Toppers (23-15), in the championship round. Both finalists will advance to next week’s Region 1-AAA tournament.

With Volunteer leading 24-23 in the last set, Lady Falcons coach Josh Wenger set up the final play, and Hatley delivered a laser from the middle to complete the stunning upset and send the host and top-seeded Lady Indians tumbling from the tournament.

“I did want that last ball,” said Hatley, “but I knew no matter where it went we would swing hard because we really wanted this match.”

Volunteer trailed 19-13 in the opening frame, but rallied for the victory. Hatley initiated the rally with a kill and twice got the Lady Falcons within two points with winners at 19-17 and 20-18.

A Hatley ace and a rotation call against the Lady Indians tied the set at 20-20 and started a series of deadlocks at 21-21, 22-22 and 23-23. A Volunteer service error gave Dobyns-Bennett set point, but two Hatley rockets and a Lady Indian error gave the Lady Falcons the first set.

“Coming back to take the first set was huge, really energized us and gave us the momentum,” added Hatley.

The Lady Falcons trailed 14-11 midway through the second set. Once more it was Hatley that rocked three kills in a five-point span as Volunteer took the advantage. After a series of mental mistakes, Volunteer was down 18-16 and on the receiving end of some Hatley encouragement.

“Alyssa has grown so much as a leader and a teammate this year,” said Wenger. “I really can’t say enough about that. I really think it culminated in some opportunities tonight. Her ability to teach and encourage on the floor makes a big difference.”

Volunteer responded with a set-ending 9-3 burst capped by a Hatley ace to take a two-set advantage.

Aided by a lineup tweak the Lady Indians romped in the third set.

“We switched it up and put Caroline Cable in all the way around for defense along with Lexi Harless, and the two of them brought new energy to our team,” said D-B coach Megan Devine. “That’s why we were successful in that third set.”

Volunteer’s Wenger said being up two sets brought a new perspective to his club.

“You coming into the match as a lower seed against the No. 1 seed you have nothing to lose,” explained Wenger. “When you’re up two sets, now you’re the one with something to lose. We’ve played a little tentative in the third, and I think that’s what gave them the momentum back.”

Emily Hatley was key in Volunteer jumping to a 10-5 cushion in the fourth set. Emily had two blocks and a kill in a six-point service run by Alyssa.

Using fine work at the net from Hannah Watson, Abby Byington and McCoy Hensley, Dobyns-Bennett worked back for an 18-16 lead. Watson kills kept D-B out front at 20-18 and 21-20.

Volunteer got kills for each of its final six points, five from Alyssa Hatley and one from Emma Bice.

Bice and Abby Hensley each finished with four kills for Volunteer with Emily Hatley adding three kills.

“We tried to do some different things, move the middle a little bit,” added Wenger. “It opens up some things when you have a focal point in the offense. We tried to open up things for both sides by pulling two hitters to one side of the net and leaving Alyssa on the other. That forces the defense to make some decisions.”

Setters Sydney Allen and Sydney Dobbs dished out 25 and 12 assists respectively.

Gracie Smith came up with 14 digs and Aubrey Cobb a dozen. Hatley worked for eight digs and Allen six. Emily Hatley came up huge with six blocks.

“I think defense is just as important as kills,” said Alyssa Hatley. “When you are digging balls from hitters that’s just as good as a kill for me.”

“It’s easy to talk about Alyssa being the stat leader, but it was a team win tonight,” added Wenger. “Everybody was on board, everybody was engaged and ready to do their part.

“Alyssa showed a lot of pride in her team knowing they would be keying on her and trusting others to get points when we needed them somewhere else.”

The loss brings a stunning end to the regular season champion Lady Indians’ season.

“We just didn’t come ready to play,” said Devine. “We struggled with that last night (Science Hill) as well. It’s the district and what you do in the season doesn’t mean anything.

“In crucial moments, we got frustrated with ourselves and instead of playing to win we were fearful to lose. We had a great season and it’s hard to end your season on something like that.”

Senior McCoy Hensley played perhaps her finest match, finishing with a team-high 15 kills. Watson finished with 12 kills and Byington, another senior, wound up with seven. Rylee Waye dished out 26 assists and Lexi Harless handed out 11. Chloe Harless paced the defense with 20 digs while Staley Humphries came up with 11.

Devine had nothing but admiration for Hatley, who will play for her mom, Lindsey, at ETSU.

“I love the girl, I love Alyssa, I’m glad she’s going to be a Buc. I can’t wait to follow her career.”