Three Rivers volleyball jamboree on tap

The league remains at seven teams, but Sullivan Central moved down from District 1-AAA and Chuckey-Doak moved over from District 2-AA. Former Three Rivers teams Happy Valley and Sullivan North were reclassified to District 1-A.

The jamboree schedule:

5:30 p.m. — Sullivan South vs. Sullivan East (Court 1), Elizabethton vs. Unicoi County (Court 2)

6 p.m. — Sullivan East vs. Elizabethton (Court 1), Sullivan Central vs. Unicoi County (Court 2)

6:30 p.m. — Sullivan Central vs. Johnson County (Court 1), Sullivan South vs. Chuckey-Doak (Court 2)

7 p.m. — Johnson County vs. Chuckey-Doak (Court 1)