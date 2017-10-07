Hawkins BOE approves $515K in capital outlay projects for 2017-18

BOE Chairman Bob Larkins noted that the $515,000 estimated cost of the four projects is slightly more than was allocated in the 2017-18 school budget.

He said the BOE might have to draw money from the fund balance to complete the projects.

There’s also the possibility that projects will come in under estimates when bids are received.

The 2017-18 projects include:

* Bleacher replacement at Surgoinsville Elementary, estimated at $65,000.

* Replacement of roof section A at Church Hill Middle, estimated at $155,000.

* Replacement of roof section E at Bulls Gap School, estimated at $110,000.

* Replacement of roof section C at Bulls Gap School, estimated at $180,000.

Another $5,000 was budgeted for fire marshal and other fees.

The school system’s longtime architect Don Solt has retired.

The BOE also agreed to enter into a contract with Tremco to design and create specifications for all three roof projects and to administer the bid process for labor.

After those bids are approved by the BOE, materials will be purchased through the National Intergovernmental Purchasing Alliance (NIPA).

In other business Thursday, the BOE:

* Agreed to accept a $10,000 grant from the Southeastern Conference and College Football Playoffs Foundation for Cherokee High School on behalf of health instructor Tommie Loudy. A video of Loudy being honored on the SEC Network last Saturday was played for the BOE and can be seen in the online version of this article.

* Agreed to give the Executive Committee the authority to accept the lowest and/or best bid for the proposed elevator installation project at Cherokee.

* Agreed to contract with Kimco Services for building maintenance at Rogersville Middle School for one year for $95,108. Paying the four employees in-house, with benefits, would have cost $136,000 annually.

* Agreed to enter into quitclaim agreements with two neighbors of Mount Carmel Elementary to straighten out the property lines. The BOE will accept quitclaimed property from Linda Wilson and will absorb the cost of amending the deeds. The BOE will also quitclaim property to Justin and Rebecca Brown, with the Browns absorbing the deed fees.