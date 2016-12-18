Last Action Hero - Local man's toy collection a labor of love

As for his collection, there’s nothing average about it. In fact, it’s rather quite amazing.

“I’ve been collecting as far back as I can remember, and I always had a lot of toys growing up,” said Clark, an only child who is approaching his 40th birthday. “Most of the things I’ve acquired usually are of the vintage variety, mainly from the late ’70s or early ’80s. It’s a lot of toy lines folks my age would remember.”

From the outside, Clark’s home looks like any of the other dozen or more houses in the neighborhood. But when you step inside, you immediately know something is different. The living room has a Star Wars theme, with framed posters and a few statues and books in strategic locations. Nothing over the top.

The bedroom is much the same, with character pillows on the bed and bookshelves dedicated to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and X-men figures. It’s when you walk into the two spare bedrooms that you experience the full force of Clark’s collection.

The two small rooms are packed from floor to ceiling with a who’s who of well-known toy lines such as Transformers, He-Man, Star Wars, Marvel and DC superheroes, Ghostbusters, Voltron and Godzilla as well as lesser known toy lines like M.A.S.K., Inhumanoids, Thundercats, Silverhawks and Bravestarr.

There are even some you’ve probably never heard of. Rock Lords anyone?

“In high school I collected comics, and not much with action figures until I got into college,” Clark said. “McFarlane Toys came out with a line of action figures when I was in college ... Spawn. That triggered me going back into toys, and I started collecting those exclusively.”

Then in 1995, Kenner returned to the world of action figures with the release of new Star Wars toys to coincide with the release of the special edition of the original trilogy. Clark was a freshman in college at the time.

In the ’70s and ’80s, stores like Brendle’s and Hill’s were the go-to place for toys; today, specialty shops like Hero’s Headquarters and Dewayne’s World are where Clark goes for many of his action figure finds. For harder to find items and accessories, the Internet is the obvious choice.

“I can’t think of a time that I stopped collecting. I may have slowed down, but I’ve never lost the interest,” Clark said.

After I spent some time in the upstairs portion of the house, admiring all of the action figures that were not a part of my childhood, Clark informed me there’s even more stuff downstairs in the garage. Walking down a rather steep set of stairs, I turned the corner and was simply blown away by what I saw.

Clark has transformed his two-car garage into an action figure wonderland, with shelves packed full of G.I. Joes, Transformers, Star Wars figures and superheroes. Overhead hang two dozen starships and aircraft flying in a virtual battle, a BB-8 display holds Clark’s DVD and Blu-Ray collection, while the centerpiece of the entire house is 12 feet of tables showcasing an enormous G.I. Joe battle, with the U.S.S. Flagg on one end and a Cobra Terror Drome on the other.

“I really can’t quantify the collection. It is big, to say the least. I get asked how much I’ve spent. The money is not the important part. The value to me is it’s priceless. This is a labor of love for me,” Clark said. “I treasure the memories I have tied to a lot of these toy lines and the friendships I’ve made because of collecting.”

That’s probably why Clark has collected toys and action figures for more than 30 years — not only to trigger the memories from his youth, but to trigger them for other people who see the collection.

“People’s reaction when they come in here is shock. Then, people begin to light up and say, ‘Wow, I remember that’ or ‘I forgot about this’ or ‘I’ve never seen this before.’ ”

Star Wars is Clark's favorite toy line with the love of the Force dating back to his childhood, with the two most-watched movies of his youth being “Star Wars” and the 1978 “Superman,” both of which were taped off CBS’s movie of the week.

“I still have Superman, but sadly the ‘Star Wars’ tape, I watched it so much the tape broke,” Clark said. “It’s always been a focus for me. I don’t know if it’s the world, the themes and the characters, it just really draws me to Star Wars.”

Clark has never tried to do an official count, but knows his collection numbers well into the thousands. He has gone to toy shows in the past, seen an item and stood looking at it for five to 10 minutes wondering if he actually has it in his collection.

A few times he’s made the purchase, gone home and the first thing he sees is the item sitting on the shelf.

The three items in his collection Clark is most proud of are the G.I. Joe aircraft carrier, an original Fortress Maximus from Transformers and the Masters of the Universe Eternia play set. Sorry, guys, but nothing is for sale.

“Selling never comes up for me at all. I’ve put so much time and effort into this. We’re talking 20-plus years,” Clark said. “I’ve been offered a lot of money for a lot of things, but I’ve always shook my head no.

“I can’t quantify memories. The work that went into it, I couldn’t sell it. There’s too much of an attachment to it.”