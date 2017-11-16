Uncle Si of “Duck Dynasty” fame coming to Kingsport Saturday

KINGSPORT — One of the most recognizable characters from the popular TV show “Duck Dynasty” will be paying a visit to the Model City this weekend.

Si Robertson, otherwise known as Uncle Si, will host an afternoon of laughs, songs and encouragement on Saturday with his new band, the Sicotics, and tickets are still available.

About the event

“An Afternoon with Uncle Si” is a follow-up to the Hometown Festival held earlier this month in Weber City. The event will feature storytelling and country music from Uncle Si and the Sicotics.

Food trucks will be on hand from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and concessions will also be available.

When and where

Due to weather, the previously announced venue has changed. The event will now be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Ketron Elementary School, located at 3301 Bloomingdale Road. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

Proceeds

Like the Hometown Festival, all proceeds from this event will benefit the families of four local children who have been diagnosed with serious illnesses. The funds will be divided equally among the families and will go directly toward the children’s medical bills.

The children are Hunter Powers, a 2-year-old from Dungannon with acute lymphocytic leukemia; Jaxon Clendenin, a 5-year-old from Kingsport with ECHS1 deficiency; Skye Edwards, a fifth-grader from Kingsport with non-Hodgkins lymphoma; and Levi Todd, a sixth-grader from Nickelsville with leukemia.

Tickets

General admission tickets are $5 per person, and premium reserved seating tickets are $15. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at home-townevents.org or at the event while they last.

For more information about Uncle Si & The Sicotics, visit www.unclesiandthesicotics.com.