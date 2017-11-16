Enjoy some holiday events at Warriors Path

KINGSPORT — Be sure to mark your calendars. Warriors Path State Park has a number of exciting events coming up in the fall and early winter.

All of these events are free to the public, but some might require preregistration.

— Sunrise on Black Friday will take place at 7 a.m. on Nov. 24. Join Ranger David Hobbs for an early morning hike and a bright start to Black Friday. Meet at the soccer fields parking area and come dressed for the weather. And be sure to bring along some good hiking footwear.

— Christmas on the Lake will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1. At this event, you and your family are invited to enjoy Christmas-themed crafts, games, storytelling and more. The park will provide free refreshments and a visit with Santa. Just meet at the recreation building on Duck Island.

— Light up the Night will take place just after midnight on Jan. 1. Ring in the new year on the right foot. Come along for a hike lit by old-time kerosene lanterns. (Adults will carry the lanterns, and children should bring a small flashlight). Everyone will meet at the pool parking lot, dressed for the weather and wearing good hiking shoes. Preregistration is requested.

— The Winter Garden Seminar, now in its 29th year, will be held on Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. The speaker will be Rita Venable, author of “Butterflies of Tennessee.” Come learn how to make your yard a better home for butterflies. Preregistration is required.

Warriors Path State Park, named for the Great Cherokee War and Trading Path, boasts 950 acres located on the shores of the Patrick Henry Reservoir on the Holston River. The park is home to premier boating and fishing activity, hiking trails, an internationally renowned mountain bike trail system, an award-winning nature education program and a nationally recognized golf course.

The park is also the only Tennessee State Park with a Boundless Playground, where children of all physical and mental abilities can play together. Unique features include the Lions Narnia Braille Trail, the Anderson Treehouse and the Palmer Center Foundation Amphitheater.