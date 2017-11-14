Upcoming Events as of Nov. 13

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times-News. To submit an event, email the Sports Department at sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department after 6 p.m. at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Submissions must be received at least one week prior to the event and include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.

Baseball

• VELOCITY BASEBALL USSSA 11-under team is hosting private tryouts. Contact Coach Jay at (423) 833-1304, email velocitybaseballjc@gmail.com or go online at velocitybaseballofjc.teamapp.com for more information.

Basketball

• FUTURE STARS Fall Invitational Youth Classic, for boys and girls in grades 3-7, will be held Nov. 18-19 at the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90 (three-game guarantee). For more information, call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

• SHOOTING STARS Thanksgiving Invitational, for boys and girls in grades 3-7, will be held Nov. 25-26 at Science Hill in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90 (three-game guarantee). For more information, call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

• SHOOTING STARS Holiday Classic, with boys and girls divisions for grades 3-7, will be held Dec. 9-10 at Science Hill in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90; three-game guarantee. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

• FUTURE STARS Christmas Invitational, with boys and girls divisions for grades 3-7, will be held Dec. 16-17 at the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90; three-game guarantee. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

• SHOOTING STARS Christmas Hoops Tourney, with boys and girls divisions for grades 3-7, will be held Dec. 23 at Science Hill in Johnson City. There is no entry fee. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

Running

• THIRD DAIRY QUEEN Turkey Day 5K, which benefits the Southwest Virginia Joint Senior Abuse Task Force, will be held Thursday, Nov. 23, starting at 9 a.m. in Norton. The registration fee is $25, and the race will begin at the Dairy Queen. To register or for more information, go online at ultrasignup.com or contact Sarah Smith Carlson at scs6p@uvawise.edu.

• THIRD 5K TURKEY TROT, sponsored by the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, will be held on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, beginning at 8 a.m. in downtown Greeneville. The walk/run will begin and end at Burley Stadium. Registration forms and guidelines can be found online at gcseducationfoundation.net or picked up at the GCS Education Foundation office in the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Offices building, 129 W. Depot Street. Race day registration will begin at 6:45 a.m.

Softball

• GIRLS 18-UNDER softball team is forming and all positions are needed. Call Bill Troutman at (423) 677-8944 for more information.