Discover unique gifts at the St. Paul's Christmas Bazaar

KINGSPORT — Organizing an annual Christmas bazaar is almost a yearlong process, one that involves at least 75 volunteers collecting items, making one-of-a-kind crafts and preparing baked goods for the hundreds who'll come through the doors.

For the parishioners at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, they've got the process down pat.

On Saturday, the church will be holding its 9th annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (baked ziti, salad, dessert and a drink for $8 a plate).

Items for sale

The bazaar will feature plenty of hand-made items, jewelry, holiday décor, baked goods, pet treats and homemade frozen soups. Folks will also have a photo opportunity with a special Christmas scene at the church. A member will take your picture and email you a copy to use, as with a Christmas card.

Paige Kramer, an 18-year member of the church, said volunteers have a goal of using as much upcycled and repurposed items as possible when making the crafts and jewelry. Common source materials are old windows, costume jewelry, men's ties, tumbled glass, ribbon and cloth, pottery and craft supplies.

Everything is hand-made or donated, with plenty of unique and one-of-a-kinds items.

“We have more jewelry this year than ever before, hundreds of pieces of costume jewelry and hand-made items. We've got to the point people from all over the state and country were sending us stuff,” Kramer said. “And members donate items all year long.”

Where the proceeds go

Last year, at least 500 people came to the bazaar, allowing the church to raise $20,000 for its ministries.

This year, Kramer said any proceeds from the sale will go toward four ministries: the church's food pantry, day school scholarships, a youth mission trip and Laundry Love, where the church goes out to a local laundromat once a month and pays for everyone's washing and drying, Kramer said.

A silent auction will also be held for the unique or one-of-a-kind items with the proceeds going to a fund designated for natural disasters.

For more information, call (423) 245-5187, or visit www.stpaulskingsport.org.