Breakfast with Santa’s Helper to benefit Kingsport’s homeless

KINGSPORT – Community members of all ages are invited to enjoy a pancake breakfast, crafts, a holiday gift shop and more this Saturday during Breakfast with Santa’s Helper, which will support Family Promise of Greater Kingsport.

What: At the event, individuals and families can enjoy a pancake breakfast and take photos with Santa’s Helper, Santa Milt (also known as Milton Nelson, a retired Kingsport City Schools choral director and music teacher). A master-level graduate of the Santa Claus Academy, Santa Milt is a member of the Century Club of The Brotherhood of the Direct Descendants of Santa.

In addition, children will be given the opportunity to create simple holiday crafts or have their faces painted. A holiday gift shop will feature small gifts and decorations suitable for a teacher’s gift, holiday hostess gift or a personal treat.

When and where: The event will be held this Saturday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport.

Proceeds: Breakfast with Santa’s Helper is a unique fundraiser that supports the programs of Family Promise of Greater Kingsport. The nonprofit organization provides guidance, transportation, encouragement and supportive services to help homeless families find and retain permanent housing.

Tickets: For tickets, contact any Family Promise board member or call the Family Promise Day Center at (423) 246-6500. Advance tickets are $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 3-12. Children under 3 can eat for free. At the door, the price is $6 for adults and $3 for children.