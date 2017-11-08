Kingsport Veterans Day ceremony set for Saturday

KINGSPORT — A Veterans Day ceremony will be held Saturday at the Kingsport Veterans Memorial.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the memorial (located at J. Fred Johnson Park on Fort Henry Drive).

The keynote speaker will be Dennis Courtney, the executive director of Streamworks. Melinda Hite, with Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, will sing the national anthem.

Participating organizations will include American Legion Post 3, AMVETS Post 37, the Korean War Veterans Mountain Empire Chapter 289, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 979 and the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council.

Veterans Day is an annual U.S. holiday honoring military veterans with ceremonies typically held at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — the official ending of World War I. President Woodrow Wilson first proclaimed the holiday in 1919 — then called Armistice Day — to honor the veterans of WWI. President Dwight Eisenhower expanded the holiday to include all veterans.