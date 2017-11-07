Upcoming Events as of Nov. 6

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times-News. To submit an event, email the Sports Department at sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department after 6 p.m. at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Submissions must be received at least one week prior to the event and include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.

Baseball

TRYOUTS

• VELOCITY BASEBALL USSSA 11-under team is hosting private tryouts. Contact Coach Jay at (423) 833-1304, email velocitybaseballjc@gmail.com or go online at velocitybaseballofjc.teamapp.com for more information.

Basketball

TOURNAMENTS

• 20TH SHOOTING STARS Fall Tipoff Classic, for boys and girls in grades 3-7, will take place Nov. 11-12 at Science Hill in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90 (three-game guarantee). For more information, call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

• FUTURE STARS Fall Invitational Youth Classic, for boys and girls in grades 3-7, will be held Nov. 18-19 at the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90 (three-game guarantee). For more information, call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

• SHOOTING STARS Thanksgiving Invitational, for boys and girls in grades 3-7, will be held Nov. 25-26 at Science Hill in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90 (three-game guarantee). For more information, call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

Running

RACES

• THIRD 5K TURKEY TROT, sponsored by the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, will take place on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, beginning at 8 a.m. in downtown Greeneville. The walk/run will begin and end at Greeneville High School’s Burley Stadium. Registration forms and guidelines can be found online at gcseducationfoundation.net or picked up at the GCS Education Foundation office in the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Offices building, 129 W. Depot Street. Race day registration will begin at 6:45 a.m.

Softball

SIGNUPS

• GIRLS 18-UNDER softball team is forming and all positions are needed. Call Bill Troutman at (423) 677-8944 for more information.

Volleyball

LEAGUES

• YWCA BRISTOL Volleyball League, for women’s quad teams, begins play on Nov. 9. Teams must register by Monday, Nov. 6. Cost is $25 per player; matches will be played Thursday evenings. For more information call the YWCA at (423) 968-9444 or contact Patty Bailey at p_bailey@ywcabristol.org. Anyone interested in playing pickleball may also contact Patty Bailey.

Wrestling

REGISTRATION

• SULLIVAN NORTH invites male and female students to wrestle in TSSAA competition this year as part of a co-op agreement with the Sullivan South wrestling program. The first day of practice is Monday, Oct. 30, but preseason workouts are underway. Athletes must have a physical before participating. To learn more, email lew4you@aol.com or call (423) 914-2237 after 5 p.m.