Come help beautify, clean up a playground

KINGSPORT – For the tenth year in a row, Warriors’ Path State Park is hosting a Day of Caring volunteer event to clean up and beautify the Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground.

The playground is a place where children of all abilities can learn and play together. Since it opened in 2007, the playground has entertained more than 165,000 visitors each year. Warriors’ Path was the first state park in the nation to provide a boundless playground for visitors.

What's taking place?

The clean up event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 and in the event of rain, the volunteer day will be rescheduled for Dec. 2. Warriors' Path will not be closed to visitors on Saturday, though access to the playground will be restricted during the clean up.

Volunteers will plant greenery and lay mulch around the playground, put in new sand in the sand island and scrubbing down all of the playground equipment and restrooms. In previous years, between 150 to 200 volunteers typically come out for the event.

The clean up effort is organized by the Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park, the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport, the Kingsport Lion’s Club, the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners and the Kingsport Jaycees.

If you'd like to volunteer contact Mary Steadman at Mary.Steadman@MilesPartnership.com or call (423) 956-4330.

About the playground

Darrell's Dream Boundless Playground includes an area for children ages two to five, along with a playground area for children ages five to 12, a sand island and the a-“MAZE”-ing interactive area.

In addition, there is an eight-station interactive Braille Trail, with the theme of C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The playground includes a fully accessible tree house where children can learn about the history of the park and the native wildlife that live there.

The first phase opened in April 2007 and then by 2012, phase four, the Palmer Center Foundation Amphitheater, was completed and is now open for public use with advance reservations.