Kingsport centennial focus of new children's book

KINGSPORT — The Junior League of Kingsport will launch a limited edition children’s book in connection with the Model City’s centennial celebration.

The launch will take place Thursday as part of the Downtown Kingsport Association’s Sip-N-Stroll Holiday Open House at Little Cake (231 Broad St.). The event will be from 5-8 p.m. and include book sales and author signings.

The book, “Experiencing 100,” is written and illustrated by Junior League member Leah Adinolfi and features hand-drawn scenes of Kingsport accompanied by whimsical metered rhyme and verse, offering a unique read-aloud experience for both adults and children.

“Experiencing 100” was created to be a gift to the community from the author who, after a serious car accident in 2016, began drawing scenes of Kingsport as a means of therapy and entertainment.

“I was inspired by the outpouring of support I received during my convalescence,” said Adinolfi. “I decided to compile my drawings into a children’s book and donate its proceeds to the community through the Junior League of Kingsport and the Centennial Park Committee.”

“Experiencing 100” will also be available for purchase during the Junior League of Kingsport’s Holiday Tour of Homes (December 9-10) and throughout the holiday season at downtown retailers including Bear and Friends, Carriage House, Kingsport Chamber Gift Shop, Kingsport Carousel, Little Cake, Sprouty Pea and Style Boutique.

The limited edition book will be available through January 1, 2018. The retail cost for each book is $15 plus tax while supplies last. All proceeds will benefit the Junior League of Kingsport and the Centennial Park Committee.

For more information about “Experiencing 100” and other projects of the Junior League of Kingsport, visit www.jlkingsport.org or email jlkingsport@gmail.com.

The Junior League of Kingsport is a nonprofit organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.