Upcoming Events as of Oct. 23

Baseball

CAMPS/LESSONS

• VIRGINIA-WISE BASEBALL Prospect Camp will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at Stallard Field. The pro-style camp is open to high school and junior college-age players interested in playing NCAA Division II baseball. The cost is $40. Registration will open at 9:30 a.m. and the camp will begin at 10 a.m. Athletes may preregister online at uvawisecavs.com, under the Baseball tab.

• INDIVIDUAL PITCHING LESSONS, for ages 9-14, are being offered by David Hoover, the former Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone pitching coach. Call 578-3427 for details.

Basketball

LEAGUES/SIGNUPS

• KINGSPORT PARKS AND RECREATION youth basketball registration is underway. Leagues are offered for boys ages 5-17 and girls ages 5-15. Participants must live inside Kingsport city limits or attend city schools or parents must own property within the city. Registration for children ages 13-17 runs through Oct. 30. Cost is $20 per child, which does not include a jersey fee. Register at the Civic Auditorium Athletic Office Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Call (423) 229-9459 or email jasonwilburn@kingsporttn.gov to learn more.

• ADULT BASKETBALL LEAGUE, hosted by Church Hill/Mount Carmel/Surgoinsville Recreation, will be registering teams through Nov. 3. The leagues for men and women will feature a three-on-three, halfcourt format. Each roster may have no more than eight players, and players are allowed to be on only one roster. Entry fee is $100 per team. To learn more, call the Rec Office at (423) 357-7010 or email Tim at recdirector@churchhilltn.gov.

TOURNAMENTS

• 20TH SHOOTING STARS Fall Tipoff Classic, for boys and girls in grades 3-7, will take place Nov. 11-12 at Science Hill in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90 (three-game guarantee). For more information, call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

• FUTURE STARS Fall Invitational Youth Classic, for boys and girls in grades 3-7, will be held Nov. 18-19 at the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90 (three-game guarantee). For more information, call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

• SHOOTING STARS Thanksgiving Invitational, for boys and girls in grades 3-7, will be held Nov. 25-26 at Science Hill in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90 (three-game guarantee). For more information, call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

TRYOUTS

• KINGSPORT TRIBE fifth-grade travel basketball team tryouts will be held Thursday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at TNT Sportsplex in Kingsport. For more information, call or text (423) 782-8702.

Golf

TOURNAMENTS

• DOBYNS-BENNETT BASEBALL Golf Challenge will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at Crockett Ridge Golf Course in Kingsport. The four-person, select-shot tournament will start at 9 a.m. Cost is $75 per player and Texas Roadhouse lunch is included. Contact Jennifer McDavid at (423) 956-0445 or 5mcdavids@charter.net.

• INAUGURAL THREE-PERSON Fall Scramble will take place Nov. 4-5 at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Jonesville. Saturday's round will serve both as the first round and the qualifying round. Entry fee is $55 for LPCC members and $75 for non-members, which includes a daily cart fee. Call (276) 523-0739 to enter.

Running

RACES

• 27th STEVEN ROWLETT Memorial Road Race will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 in Pennington Gap. The 1-mile fun run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. Fee is $10 per person with race-day registration at Lee Bank, 41371 West Morgan Ave., Pennington Gap. Call (276) 546-2211 to learn more.

• 3K ZOMBIE RUN, hosted by the ETSU Department of Physical Therapy, will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, starting at 9 a.m., on the Johnson City campus. Each runner will be given two flags to wear, and zombies hidden throughout the course will try to steal the flags. Runners who reach the finish line with at least one flag are considered survivors. Registration is $25 for runners and $20 for zombies, but spots for the undead are limited. All proceeds go to the nonprofit Pittsburgh-Marquette Challenge, a fundraising competition among physical therapy students across the nation to support the Foundation for Physical Therapy. To learn more or to register, go to eventbrite.com and search 3K Zombie Run or email Conner Hensley at hensleycj@etsu.edu or Christina Wakefield at ZCMJ4@mail.etsu.edu.

Softball

CAMPS

• CARSON-NEWMAN ONE-DAY Instruction Camp, for girls of all ages, will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Vickee Kazee-Hollifield Softball Complex on the Jefferson City campus. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $45. Register online at cneagles.com/camps or contact Coach Kazee-Hollifield at vhollifield@cn.edu or assistant coach Michael Graves at mgraves@cn.edu.

SIGNUPS

• GIRLS 18-UNDER softball team is forming and all positions are needed. Call Bill Troutman at (423) 677-8944 for more information.

Volleyball

LEAGUES

• YWCA BRISTOL Volleyball League, for women’s quad teams, begins play on Nov. 9. Teams must register by Monday, Nov. 6. Cost is $25 per player; matches will be played Thursday evenings. For more information call the YWCA at (423) 968-9444 or contact Patty Bailey at p_bailey@ywcabristol.org. Anyone interested in playing pickleball may also contact Patty Bailey.

Wrestling

REGISTRATION

• SULLIVAN NORTH invites male and female students to wrestle in TSSAA competition this year as part of a co-op agreement with the Sullivan South wrestling program. The first day of practice is Monday, Oct. 30, but preseason workouts are underway. Athletes must have a physical before participating. To learn more, email lew4you@aol.com or call (423) 914-2237 after 5 p.m.

• REBEL AAU WRESTLING is registering for the 2017-18 season. Boys and girls ages 5-14 may register on Oct. 23, 24 and 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sullivan South wrestling building across from the baseball field. Cost is $50 for the year. For more information, call (423) 914-2237 after 5 p.m. or email lew4you@aol.com.