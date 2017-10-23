Boo at the Zoo to feature hayrides, trick-or-treating, jack-o'-lantern festival

“It’s a nice, safe event where kids can come trick-or-treat if they’re looking for a place to trick-or-treat,” said Marc Bradley, zoo director, “and also a good event for adults to come, too.”

What: Bradley said Boo at the Zoo is a family-friendly event with several activities that children and adults can enjoy. When they first arrive, guests can take a free hayride from the parking areas into the zoo. From there, children will be able to visit candy stations throughout the zoo, and guests will see the zoo animals at night under soft lighting.

As guests munch on their popcorn, funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreo's and other tasty treats, they can also enjoy a festival of jack-o’-lanterns, which will feature “some of the coolest carved pumpkins in the region,” Bradley said.

When and where: The event will be held Oct. 26-29 from 6-9 p.m. each night. The zoo is located at 1692 Snowflake Road in Gate City.

Cost: Admission for guests ages 12 and over is $10. Children under 12 who are in costume will be admitted free with a canned food item, with proceeds benefiting the hungry throughout the region. Last year, Bradley said proceeds from the event fed more than 1,800 families.

Why you should attend: “It’s a good opportunity for folks to be able to see animals that they otherwise probably wouldn’t have the opportunity to see,” Bradley said. “It’s also the zoo’s way to give back to the community. We believe strongly in community ties and businesses giving back.”