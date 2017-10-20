Kayaking, tubing event to benefit Susan G. Komen

What: Enjoy a leisurely trip down the Holston River in a kayak or inner tube to raise money for Susan G. Komen. Participants are encouraged to wear pink to raise awareness for breast cancer. The trip down the river is a family-fun event for all ages and takes about 45 minutes.

When: The event will be held Oct. 22 from 1-4 p.m. Instruction for beginners will be held from noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Participants should meet at the Grip Outdoor shop, located at 1837 Netherland Inn Road in Kingsport. All participants must register at the shop before entering the river.

Cost: Kayaking is $29 per person with rental, and tubing is $17 per person with rental. Those who have their own equipment can participate for $15.

For more information: Search for Grip Outdoor on Facebook.