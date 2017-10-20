Bays Mountain to host inaugural Bigfoot Day Celebration

And you’ll get a chance this weekend to make up your own mind about this elusive, wilderness legend by attending the inaugural Bigfoot Day Celebration at Bays Mountain Park.

Whether you call him Bigfoot or the Tennessee Wildman or Woodbooger, sightings of the mysterious, woodland creature have occurred for hundreds of years. It’s ingrained in our culture and everyone likes the paranormal, whether they’re willing to admit it not, said John Stamey, the organizer of the event.

Which is why you’ll probably enjoy yourself this weekend.

“(Bigfoot) is on the edge of the paranormal and normal. Whether you believe it or not, everybody likes Bigfoot,” Stamey said. “I can’t stop smiling when I’m talking about this.”

The timing of the three-day event is not coincidental either. Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Patterson-Gimlin video footage of Bigfoot. Not only that, Bigfoot was allegedly spotted and photographed in Northern California earlier this week, with the pictures going viral on social media.

Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s event:

Friday, Oct. 20 – Beginning at noon, research talks from members of the Mountain Empire Cryptid Research Organization will take place at the Farmstead Museum. Members Bill Lancaster, Sam DeLoach, Charlie Lawson, Tracy Arnold and Matthew Delph will talk all things Bigfoot. Admission is $2 for adults, while kids under 12 are admitted free.

Saturday, Oct. 21 – From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. more Bigfoot events will take place, including:

A comic con will be held at the Farmstead Museum. Admission is $3 for adults; kids under 12 are admitted free.

Cosplay contest: Attendees are invited to come dressed as Bigfoot or their favorite cryptid. Of course, traditional cosplay such as Batman, Harley Quinn and Spider-Man are welcome. The contest takes place at 5 p.m. with prizes.

Panels and talks beginning at 12 p.m. in the Farmstead Museum

Tabletop gaming in the Discovery Theatre of Bays Mountain Park.

Music in the Bays Mountain Amphitheatre by Antler Hill.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. there will be Bigfoot Day games, sponsored by Nerd HQ of Johnson City. Tabletop and board games will be played, including Pathfinder, D&D fifth edition, Starfinder, Call of Cthulhu, The Others, Massive Darkness and Zombicide.

Park activities — including the barge ride, adventure course and planetarium — will be running their regular operations during the event.

For more information, visit www.bigfootday.com, or contact John Stamey at (843) 655-8775 or Mark Kilgore at (423) 230-6357.