Gate City to celebrate Halloween with “King Alleyween” event

What: King Alleyween is a trunk-or-treat event that takes place in downtown Gate City. Participants will decorate the trunks of their vehicles and give out candy to the children. The event provides a safe and fun opportunity for children and their families to celebrate Halloween.

In addition to the trunk-or-treat, the event will feature a costume contest, a pumpkin-carving contest, hayrides, food, games, a movie in the park, a special performance by the Jenkins School of Dance and more. Prizes will be awarded to the contest winners.

When: The event will be held Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m.

Register: Churches, organizations or businesses that would like to decorate a vehicle for the trunk-or-treat should register online at www.kingalleyween.com. Registration is free.

For more information: Call the Gate City Town Hall at (276) 386-3831 or visit www.kingalleyween.com.