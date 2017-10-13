Take a plunge for a pumpkin

The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and children ages 12 and younger are invited to plunge into the center's warm water pool and retrieve a pumpkin to decorate. Your kids can also participate in Halloween games and swim in the indoor pools. You'll even get a surprise treat bag.

Admission is $4 per person and everyone is welcome to swim during the party with the entry fee. However, only children ages 12 and younger will be allowed to decorate the pumpkins.

For more information, call 423-343-9758.