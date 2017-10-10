Upcoming Events as of Oct. 9

Baseball

CAMPS/LESSONS

• VIRGINIA-WISE BASEBALL Prospect Camp will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at Stallard Field. The pro-style camp is open to high school and junior college-age players interested in playing NCAA Division II baseball. The cost is $40. Registration will open at 9:30 a.m. and the camp will begin at 10 a.m. Athletes may preregister online at uvawisecavs.com, under the Baseball tab.

• INDIVIDUAL PITCHING LESSONS, for ages 9-14, are being offered by David Hoover, the former Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone pitching coach. Call 578-3427 for details.

TOURNAMENTS

• FALL BASEBALL CLASSIC tournament, for 18-under high school or select teams and hosted by Cleveland State Community College, will be held Oct. 14-15. Entry fee is $475 plus a dozen baseballs per tournament. Contact Aaron Bryant at (423) 473-2445 or abryant@clevelandstatecc.edu.

Basketball

CAMPS/CLINICS

• JUNIOR INDIAN Basketball Academy, for boys and girls ages in grades 2-5, coached by Dobyns-Bennett staff and players and running from 6-7:30 p.m., has a remaining date of Oct. 11 at TNT Sportsplex, 600 East Main St., Kingsport. Cost is $50. Visit the TNT Sportsplex Facebook page for a registration form.

LEAGUES/SIGNUPS

• KINGSPORT PARKS AND RECREATION youth basketball registration is underway. Leagues are offered for boys ages 5-17 and girls ages 5-15. Participants must live inside Kingsport city limits or attend city schools or parents must own property within the city. Registration for children ages 5-12 runs through Oct. 16. Registration for children ages 13-17 runs through Oct. 30. Cost is $20 per child, which does not include a jersey fee. Register at the Civic Auditorium Athletic Office Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Call (423) 229-9459 or email jasonwilburn@kingsporttn.gov to learn more.

TOURNAMENTS

• 20TH SHOOTING STARS Fall Tipoff Classic, for boys and girls in grades 3-7, will take place Nov. 11-12 at Science Hill in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90 (three-game guarantee). For more information, call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

• FUTURE STARS Fall Invitational Youth Classic, for boys and girls in grades 3-7, will be held Nov. 18-19 at the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90 (three-game guarantee). For more information, call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

• SHOOTING STARS Thanksgiving Invitational, for boys and girls in grades 3-7, will be held Nov. 25-26 at Science Hill in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90 (three-game guarantee). For more information, call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

Golf

TOURNAMENTS

• TWO-MAN SCRAMBLE, hosted by the FOP State Trooper Lodge No. 60, will be held on Friday, Oct. 20, beginning at 1 p.m., at Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport. Two flights — 60 and older and 60 and under — are offered. Entry fee is $130 per team, and registration and lunch will take place prior to the event. Sponsorships are available. To learn more, call Tim Wolfenbarger at (423) 340-1437 or email twolf534@gmail.com.

• TUSCULUM HOMECOMING Golf Tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 20 at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville. The four-person, captain’s choice event will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost is $100 per player; Tusculum alumni receive a $25 discount). Sponsorships are available. Contact Blake Cantrell, director of athletic development, at (423) 636-7331 or bcantrell@tusculum.edu.

• DOBYNS-BENNETT BASEBALL Golf Challenge will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at Crockett Ridge Golf Course in Kingsport. The four-person, select-shot tournament will start at 9 a.m. Cost is $75 per player and Texas Roadhouse lunch is included. Contact Jennifer McDavid at (423) 956-0445 or 5mcdavids@charter.net.

• INAUGURAL THREE-PERSON Fall Scramble will take place Nov. 4-5 at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Jonesville. Saturday's round will serve both as the first round and the qualifying round. Entry fee is $55 for LPCC members and $75 for non-members, which includes a daily cart fee. Call (276) 523-0739 to enter.

Running

RACES

• ASCENT AT MOUNTAIN AIR 5K will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 in Burnsville, N.C. Registration is limited to 200 runners. Learn more online at the Ascent at Mountain Air website.

• CROOKED RIVER HALF MARATHON, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 at The Lodge at Crooked River on AP Carter Highway in Virginia. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• 27th STEVEN ROWLETT Memorial Road Race will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 in Pennington Gap. The 1-mile fun run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. Fee is $10 per person with race-day registration at Lee Bank, 41371 West Morgan Ave., Pennington Gap. Call (276) 546-2211 to learn more.

Softball

CAMPS

• CARSON-NEWMAN ONE-DAY Instruction Camp, for girls of all ages, will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Vickee Kazee-Hollifield Softball Complex on the Jefferson City campus. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $45. Register online at cneagles.com/camps or contact Coach Kazee-Hollifield at vhollifield@cn.edu or assistant coach Michael Graves at mgraves@cn.edu.

SIGNUPS

• GIRLS 18-UNDER softball team is forming and all positions are needed. Call Bill Troutman at (423) 677-8944 for more information.

Wrestling

LEAGUES/SIGNUPS

• REBEL AAU WRESTLING is registering for the 2017-18 season. Boys and girls ages 5-14 may register on Oct. 23, 24 and 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sullivan South wrestling building across from the baseball field. Cost is $50 for the year. For more information, call (423) 914-2237 after 5 p.m. or email lew4you@aol.com.