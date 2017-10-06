Wise, Dickenson cops to meet on gridiron for good cause

The game is presented by Family Crisis Support Services and will feature law enforcement officers from Wise County playing officers from Dickenson County.

Admission is $1 per person or one nonperishable food or hygiene item, which will go to the local domestic violence shelter.

During October, activities are being held across the region and nation to recognize the toll domestic violence takes on individuals and families and to connect those who strive to end the violence.

“We are thankful for Family Crisis Support Services for putting together this event,” Oakes said. “My deputies are ready for the game, and I know that it will be a great competition against our colleagues in Dickenson County. I am also proud that we can come together to honor domestic violence awareness and provide resources to those who suffer as a result of domestic violence.”

Slemp said he and members of his staff aren’t about to let uniformed officers have all the fun. They’ll be playing, too.

“I am thrilled to be able to participate in this unique event. We hope that our efforts will bring awareness to the work done across county lines to fight for victims in Southwest Virginia,” Slemp said.

In fact, he’s issued a challenge to his prosecutorial counterparts in Dickenson County to join their county’s team as well.

“I want to officially challenge my colleague (Dickenson County Commonwealth’s Attorney) Seth Baker to join me in playing at the game next weekend,” Slemp said.