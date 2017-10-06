Leaf collection in Kingsport begins next week

Kingsport plans to begin its leaf collection service Oct. 9. The service will continue through the week of Jan. 15. Each year Streets and Sanitation crews pick up leaves raked to the curb as they work six routes throughout the city.

Last year, the city collected close to 2,000 tons of leaves, said Ronnie Hammonds, Streets and Sanitation manager. Typically, the city starts collecting leaves on the western side of town and moves east.

“Then we’ll start over as soon as we make it back. We usually make eight trips through the city per year,” Hammonds said. “The Leaf Line is up and it generally shows where we’re going to be the next day or two, though the first part and last part of the season goes quicker than the middle part of the year.”

Hammonds asks that Kingsport residents do the following:

• Place leaves at the edge of your yard and not in the street. Raking leaves into the roadway is a violation of city ordinance and you could incur liability by blocking the traffic lane.

• Do not cover any catch basins, drainage tiles or rake the leaves into the storm sewer.

• Keep all leaf piles clean and free of trash, limbs or other yard debris. This will help speed collection times.

• Bagged leaves are acceptable as well, and they should be placed at curbside on the customer’s regularly scheduled trash collection day, every other week.

• Be sure not to use leaves as cover for extension cords and yard decorations.

Kingsport uses three automated vacuum trucks, one non-automated vacuum truck and two tag-a-long leaf collection trucks. City crews can collect anywhere from 1,500 tons to 2,000 tons of leaves each season, depending on how much rain falls. Wet leaves simply weigh more.

Once leaves are collected, crews take them to the city’s demolition landfill, where they are mulched and used in landscaping projects across the city or sold to the public.

For more information on where trucks are working each day, call the Leaf Line at 224-2429.