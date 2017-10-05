Cloudsplitter 100 trail race to be held this weekend

Susan Hale, race director, answered the following questions about the event.

Has this race been held in our area before?

Hale said this is the first year the race has been held in this area. Previously it was held in Kentucky, where Hale lives.

What distances will be offered?

“There are four distances: 100 miles, 100 kilometers, 50 kilometers and 25 kilometers,” Hale said. “The race starts at 7 in the morning on Saturday, and everybody has 40 hours to complete the race, so until Sunday at 11 p.m.”

What areas will the race pass through?

“The start is at the (J.I. Burton) high school ballpark in Norton, and they’re going to be running on city of Norton trails until they get up to the High Knob tower area,” Hale said. “Then the longer distances will run out the Chief Benge Scout Trail. The 100 mile and 100K go all the way out and come all the way back, and then they head over to the Devil’s Fork Loop Trail. So the trail systems are the city of Norton and then Jefferson National Forest.”

How many people have registered so far, and where are they coming from?

Hale said more than 150 people have already signed up, and she expects 15 to 20 more during late registration on Friday.

Runners are coming from Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C. as well as and Ontario and Quebec in Canada.

What draws runners to this race?

“The 100 mile and 100K are qualifying races for the Ultra Trail du Mont-Blanc, which is in the Alps,” Hale said. “So people who want to run that race in the Alps — it runs through France, Italy and Switzerland — can’t just sign up for it. You have to accumulate points to be able to sign up. So people seek out races with qualifying points, and the Cloudsplitter gives the maximum number of points that you can get for UTMB.”

Can runners still register?

Late registration will be held Friday, Hale said. Those who are interested must fill out a paper registration form and pay a late registration fee beginning at 4 p.m. in the Norton Elementary and Middle School gym.”

Can spectators observe the event?

Hale said spectators are welcome to watch the race. She said a few of the best spots to watch are Bark Camp Lake, High Knob Recreation Area and the Devil’s Bathtub parking lot. Four bluegrass and mountain music bands will be playing live on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the J.I. Burton ballpark.

For more information, visit cloudsplitter100.com.