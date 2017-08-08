Upcoming Events as of Aug. 7

Baseball

CAMPS/LESSONS

• INDIVIDUAL PITCHING LESSONS, for ages 9-14, are being offered by David Hoover, the former Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone pitching coach. Call 578-3427 for details.

TOURNAMENTS

• FALL BASEBALL CLASSIC TOURNAMENTS, for 18-under high school or select teams and hosted by Cleveland State Community College, will take place Aug. 26-27, Sept. 23-24 and Oct. 14-15. Entry fee is $475 plus a dozen baseballs per tournament. Contact Aaron Bryant at (423) 473-2445 or abryant@clevelandstatecc.edu.

TRYOUTS

• COLONIAL HEIGHTS REBELS 12-under travel baseball team will hold tryouts for the spring 2018 season on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 3-5 p.m. at Sullivan South's Little Rebels Complex. Contact Jay Duncan at (423) 956-2751 for more information.

Basketball

LEAGUES/SIGNUPS

• SHOOTING STARS 3-ON-3 Fall Youth Basketball League signups, for boys and girls grades 4-12, run through Aug. 31. The league features a 12-game season, which starts Sept. 3, plus a tournament. Games will be played on Sundays only at Science Hill in Johnson City. Entry fee is $150 per team. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

Cheerleading

SIGNUPS

• LYNN VIEW PEE WEE FOOTBALL LEAGUE is holding cheerleading signups for children 5-12. Child must turn 5 before July 1 and cannot turn 13 before July 1. Sign up Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lynn View football field across from the Lynn View Community Center. For more information call (423) 534-3733 or (423) 782-0203 or visit the Lynn View Pee Wee Football Facebook page.

Football

CONDITIONING

• CHURCH HILL/MOUNT CARMEL/SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department began a conditioning program for football on July 17. The program, which takes place at the Church Hill Elementary School fields, runs from 6:30-8 p.m. each Monday and Thursday. All football players ages 6-12 are welcome to attend; there is no charge. Call (423) 357-7010 with further questions.

LEAGUES/REGISTRATION

• LYNN VIEW PEE WEE FOOTBALL LEAGUE is holding football signups for children ages 6-11. Child must turn 6 before July 1 and cannot turn 12 before July 1. Sign up Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lynn View football field across from the Lynn View Community Center. For more information call (423) 534-3733 or (423) 782-0203 or visit the Lynn View Pee-Wee Football Facebook page.

• CHURCH HILL/MOUNT CARMEL/SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department has extended its registration period for football (age brackets 6-8 and 9-12) through Aug. 18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Register at Church Hill City Hall or online at churchhilltn.gov. Fee is $40 for city residents and $50 for non-city residents. To be eligible, a child must turn 6 before Sept. 30, 2017, and the child may not turn 13 before that date or must be in the seventh grade. Call (423) 357-7010 with further questions.

Golf

• SCOTT COUNTY PARK and Golf Course has several events coming up this summer. In addition to Wednesday Night Scrambles, which begin at 6 p.m., the park will hold a Glo-Ball tournament on Aug. 18. For more information, call the pro shop at (276) 452-4168.

Running

RACES

• RYAN DIXON Memorial 5K will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, beginning at 8 a.m. The race will start at the Virginia Creeper Trail in Abingdon. Fee for early registration is $25 or $35 on race day. Cash prizes will be awarded for top three and age group winners. For more information, email dzpowers@gmail.com.

• FIFTH KIWANIS GRIZZLY OBSTACLE RUN, featuring a 3-mile course ending with a 5-ton ice bath and cold beverage, will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 in Big Stone Gap. The event also includes a Cub Run, a kid-friendly version of the obstacle course with divisions for ages 4-7 and 8-12. Cub Run registration at Bullitt Park begins at 9 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m. Grizzly Obstacle Run registration begins at 1 p.m. at the Big Stone Gap Visitor Center. The first wave of Grizzly participants hits the course at 3 p.m. The Kiwanis Club supports the Ronald McDonald House and other charities. For more information, visit the Big Stone Gap Kiwanis Club Facebook page or email Ryan Witt at rwitt@s-west.com.

• HEART FOR HAITI 5K, hosted by Ragged Edge Ministries, will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the race at 10 a.m. along the cross country course. Cost is $25. To learn more, contact Paul Maggard at (276) 393-0220 or paul.maggard@gressengineering.com or Norma Mullins at (423) 384-6175 or normamullins178@yahoo.com .

• FIFTH CHURCH HILL MEDICAL MISSION 5K Flamingo Run will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Church Hill's Derrick Park (behind Food City). Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the run begins at 8 a.m. Entry fee before Aug. 20 is $25 and $35 thereafter. For more information, email Tammy Brown at tambra196344@outlook.com.

• BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE, a 15-mile trail race and part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 8 a.m. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• ASCENT AT MOUNTAIN AIR 5K will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 in Burnsville, N.C. Registration is limited to 200 runners. Learn more online at Ascent at Mountain Air website.

• CROOKED RIVER HALF MARATHON, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 at The Lodge at Crooked River on AP Carter Highway in Virginia. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

Soccer

CONDITIONING

• CHURCH HILL/MOUNT CARMEL/SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department began a conditioning program for outdoor soccer on July 17. The program, which takes place at the Church Hill Elementary School fields, runs from 6:30-8 p.m. each Monday and Thursday. All soccer players ages 7-13 are welcome to attend; there is no charge. Call (423) 357-7010 with further questions.

REGISTRATION

• CHURCH HILL/MOUNT CARMEL/SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department has extended its registration period for outdoor soccer (age brackets 7-9 and 10-13) through Aug. 18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Register at Church Hill City Hall or online at churchhilltn.gov. Fee is $20 for city residents and $30 for non-city residents; the child must turn 7 and may not turn 14 before Sept. 30, 2017, to be eligible. Call (423) 357-7010 with further questions.

Softball

CAMPS

• CARSON-NEWMAN ONE-DAY Instruction Camp, for girls of all ages, will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Vickee Kazee-Hollifield Softball Complex on the campus in Jefferson City. Check-in that day begins at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $45. Register online at cneagles.com/camps or contact Coach Kazee-Hollifield at vhollifield@cn.edu or assistant coach Michael Graves at mgraves@cn.edu.

SIGNUPS

• GIRLS 18-UNDER SOFTBALL team is forming and all positions are needed. Call Bill Troutman at (423) 677-8944 for more information.

Swimming

• KINGSPORT PIRANHAS FALL CLINIC and tryouts, for all swimmers interested in joining the Piranhas, will be held Aug. 14-24 at Dobyns-Bennett. Cost is $80. Register online at KingsportPiranhas.com. For more information, call Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or email swimkingsport@gmail.com.

• KINGSPORT PIRANHAS DEVELOPMENTAL Swim School for ages 4 and up is accepting registrations for the fall sessions, Aug. 15-Sept. 12 and Sept. 19-Oct. 24, at Dobyns-Bennett. Cost is $120. Register online at KingsportPiranhas.com. For more information, call Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or email swimkingsport@gmail.com.