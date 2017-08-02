Registration now open for Alzheimer’s Caregiver Conference

As the need for Alzheimer’s caregivers grows in the Volunteer State and across the U.S., Kingsport Kiwanis has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Regional Resource Center to hold the third Alzheimer’s Caregiver Conference in the Model City.

Bill Sade, communications committee chairman for Kingsport Kiwanis, said registration for the conference has just opened, and a few people have already signed up. Organizers are hoping for more than 200 attendees this year.

The conference will be held at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church on September 19 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., with onsite registration beginning at 8 a.m. Nonprofessional caregivers can attend the conference for $75, and professional caregivers can attend for $95. Dementia unit representatives can set up an exhibit table for $100.

At the conference, professional and nonprofessional caregivers will learn how to properly care for Alzheimer’s patients. Teepa Snow, a nationally known speaker and advocate for people living with dementia, will return as the guest speaker.

Sade said the event will serve as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Regional Resource Center in Kingsport. The nonprofit organization provides resources for anyone who needs Alzheimer’s support and encouragement, including caregivers, medical professionals and Alzheimer’s patients themselves.

“They have always done this type of work,” Sade said. “They’re very concerned about caregivers who are thrown into their roles without any training and really don’t know what to do.”

This year, Sade said, the registration process has been simplified with a new online registration system on the Kingsport Kiwanis website.

“People can register online and then pay online on that same page,” Sade said. “It’s just easier to do.”

Those who prefer not to register online can pick up paper registration forms at several local churches, the Chamber of Commerce and dementia facilities in the Tri-Cities area.

For more information or to register online, visit kingsportkiwanis.org and click on “Alzheimer’s Conference.”