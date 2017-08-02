Allandale set to kick off summer concert series

The August Entertainment at the Amphitheater series will begin tomorrow at Allandale and continue every Thursday through August 24. Several food trucks will be on the grounds and begin serving food at 6 p.m. Entertainment then gets underway at 7 p.m. and will run to around 9 p.m.

“I think we’ve got a really good concert series this year, a more diverse crowd and a younger crowd,” said Rod Gemayel, curator of Allandale Mansion.

Here’s the entertainment schedule:

August 3 — Tim Dillon (a comedian from New York City). Note, the material is adult in nature and would be rated PG-13 if it were a movie. It will mostly be understood and appreciated by adults.

August 10 — Beth Snapp and Band, regionally appreciated for her pop-infused roots.

August 17 — Annabelle’s Curse, a five-piece alternative folk band.

August 24 — Amythyst Kiah and Her Chest of Glass, an alt-country blues singer/songwriter.

As for what’s on the menu, three vendors will be at Allandale Mansion during each event, opening for business at 6 p.m.

August 3 — Hokie Smokie, Sleepy Owl and Country Kitchen

August 10 — Foodie Fiction, Sleepy Owl and Country Kitchen

August 17 — Foodie Fiction, Sleepy Owl and Auntie Ruth’s Donuts

August 24 — Foodie Fiction, Sleepy Owl and Crepe Escape

The concert series is a partnership between the Friends of Allandale (FOA), the Kingsport Convention and Visitors Bureau, Eastman Credit Union, and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Admission is free and guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and snacks. Parking is available in front of the mansion, at the barn or in the field behind the venue.

For more information, call (423) 229-9422 or visit Allandale Mansion on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/allandalemansion.