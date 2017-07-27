This weekend in downtown Kingsport

Today

HIGH VOLTAGE:

SONGWRITERS CIRCLE

Come listen to raw music from real songrwiters! Featuring the musical talent of Sean Gasaway from Nashville, Jeff Lane from the Hundred Acre Band, and our very own Andrew Kramer from Kingsport.

Food from the Fuse Box will be available and as always, a delicious selection of craft beer will be served!

101 Cherokee Street - 7 p.m.

MODEL CITY TAP HOUSE:

MARK MAHONEY

Mark Mahoney will be featured at Model City Tap House this Thursday Night. You can find Mark touring all around the Tri-Cities, playing his Delta Blues Genre that crowds always love. This day he'll be accompanied by Joe Crawford on the Bass, which is a duo you won't want to miss. Come early, grab a cold brew and save your seat!

324 E. Market Street - 7 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

ARTS & ALES OPEN MIC

Sleepy Owl Brewery is reviving their Open Mic Night with a fresh new spin. Arts & Ales will be hosted by Casey Davidson & Eric Claxton and feature an array of different artists. Contact them ahead of time, or just show up and get your name on the performance list. Poetry, Comedy, Music, Come one, Come all!

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m.

MACADO’S:

KARAOKE NIGHT

Come out to Macado's for a fun karaoke experience! In conjunction with Absolute Entertainment, they're setting up a karaoke bar and they need you to come rock the house! Grab a bite, grab a brew, and get on the rotation to sing your heart out! Not a singer? No worries! Come enjoy the talented individuals who are!

210 Broad Street - 9 p.m., also Saturday at 9 p.m.

Friday

TWILIGHT ALIVE:

MIKE BENTLEY & CUMBERLAND GAP CONNECTION

Mike Bentley & Cumberland Gap Connection is a bluegrass band based in eastern Kentucky. The band has released a new single, "Truck Drivin" from their upcoming album on the Union House Records label. The group has spent years developing their unique sound that has resulted in significant radio chart success.

Broad Street - 7 p.m.

LAMPLIGHT THEATRE:

ARTISTS IN MINISTRY SHOWCASE

LampLight Theatre hosts a 5 day conference for those who feel called into the Ministry of Arts and is designed to help educate and encourage artists to use their God given talents to lead. A showcase is hosted at the end of this week and led by participants in the conference. This showcase is open to the public and a suggested donation of $5 for entry.

140 Broad Street - 7:30 p.m., also Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

SLEEPY OWL BREWERY:

FOLK SOUL REVIVAL

Folk Soul Revival is one of the Southeast's most beloved and sought after acts. Performing original, country-roots-rock, FSR consistently plays sold-out shows from Washington, D.C. and beyond. FSR's unique brand of country-tinged Americana has earned the band a loyal fan base lovingly referred to as "The Congregation." Catch them, not one, but two nights at Sleepy Owl Brewery! Grab your tickets ahead at the link below!

151 E. Main Street - 8 p.m., also Saturday at 8 p.m.

Saturday

CROSSFIT MANIC:

MIDSUMMER MADNESS

Crossift Manic is hosting the second annual Mid Summer Madness Event. A day full of Crossfit Games starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. A jam packed three hours of competition with 2 person teams vying for the ultimate prize: Victory. Register at the link and check-in at 8 a.m. the day of.

117 Wexler Street - 9 a.m.

KINGSPORT FARMERS MARKET:

SATURDAYS WITH THE CHEF

Join us Saturday at the Kingsport Farmer's Market for the next event in our Saturdays with the Chef series! The fun will begin at 9 a.m. with a free, live cooking demo by Erik Cole from Food City.

Plus, free samples of each recipe!

308 Clinchfield Street - 9 a.m.