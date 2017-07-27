It's not too late for summer fun at Warriors' Path

But before the activities end for the season, the park will host one more week of outdoor fun, including hikes, nature walks and games.

July 31

Two activities will be held on Monday. A game of water dodgeball will kick things off at 3:30 p.m. at the recreation building on Duck Island. Then at 4:30 p.m., participants can bring an empty water bottle to the recreation building and make a mini tornado in a bottle.

August 1

At noon on Tuesday, adventurers can take a bike hike to the overlook to search for signs of people and wildlife. That activity will be followed by a game of pinching pennies at 3 p.m. and a leaf hike at 5 p.m.

The day will conclude with old-timey games at 7 p.m. and Tennessee folktales at 9 p.m.

August 2

Aspiring or experienced runners can start their Wednesday morning off with a fun run around Duck Island at 8:30 a.m. The run will be followed by “Wonderful Wacky Wet Wednesday” at 11 a.m., which will feature a variety of water activities for children.

Later that day, park guests can enjoy a nature scavenger hunt at noon, leaf art at 3 p.m., seed races at 5 p.m., a riverbank stroll at 7 p.m. and a dragonfly talk at 9 p.m.

August 3

Thursday will begin with a Devil’s Backbone hike to the park’s high places at 9:30 a.m. Later, guests can play a nature matching game at noon and take a walk through the wetlands at 2 p.m.

Other activities will follow, including a mystery bag guessing game at 4 p.m., an investigation into nature’s toolboxes at 5 p.m. and the last installment of the Smithsonian lecture series at 7 p.m.

August 4

Hikers can take a journey on the park’s Sinking Waters trail at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Then, a sunlit spotlight stroll will be held at 12:30 p.m. followed by “Your Story Friday” at 1 p.m., during which guests can record their family histories as part of the park’s Smithsonian exhibit.

The day will continue with a water balloon piñata activity at 1:30 p.m., a creek walk at 3 p.m., parachute games at 5 p.m., a bike ride at 7 p.m. and a firefly light show at 9 p.m.

August 5

Saturday will be devoted to the 38th annual Folklife Festival, held in and near the park’s recreation building. Several activities will be held throughout the day, including craft and life skills demonstrations, music, old-timey games and campfire tales.

August 6

Summer in the Park will conclude with a worship service at 9 a.m. at the park’s Open Air Chapel. This is also the final day of the park’s Smithsonian exhibit, Water/Ways.

For more details on any of these activities, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/about/warriors-path and click on “Upcoming Events.”