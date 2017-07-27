Museum hosts Kids Summer Fest Saturday

Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with a guided hike and scavenger hunt along the Big Stone Gap Greenbelt Trail situated alongside the beautiful Powell River. Upon return to the museum, children will join staff and volunteers for a fun day of crafts, games and educational activities on the museum grounds.

Children will also be invited to explore their creativity through activities such as music, drama, storytelling, painting, square dancing and other fun activities.

Admission to the Kids Summer Fest is free for all children ages 6-12. Children are encouraged to bring a lunch. Registration is also required.

For more information or to register for the Kids Summer Fest call the museum at 1-276-523-1322.