Upcoming Events as of July 24

All Sports

• TNT SPORTSPLEX ACL CAMP will take place Tuesdays and Thursday, 11 a.m.-noon, through July. Offering training for all types of athletes, the program strengthens muscles surrounding the knee to help prevent the common injury. Cost is $150 per athlete; all age groups are welcome. For more information, go online at tntsportsplex.com, visit the TNT Sportsplex Facebook page, or call (423) 782-7954. TNT Sportsplex is located at 600 E. Main St., Kingsport.

Baseball

CAMPS/LESSONS

• INDIVIDUAL PITCHING LESSONS, for ages 9-14, are being offered by David Hoover, the former Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone pitching coach. Call 578-3427 for details.

TRYOUTS

• TRIBE BASEBALL CLUB tryouts for the 2018 spring 12-under season will be held Saturday, July 29 at 3 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Kingsport. For more information, visit the Tribe Baseball Club of Kingsport Facebook or call (423) 306-7161.

• TRIBE BASEBALL CLUB tryouts for the 2018 spring 13-under team will be held Friday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. Both tryouts will be held at the Boys and Girls Club of Kingsport. For more information, visit the Tribe Baseball Club of Kingsport Facebook page or call (423) 782-8127.

• COLONIAL HEIGHTS REBELS 8-under baseball team is hosting tryouts for the 2018 spring and summer season. The tryouts begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 31 at the Rebels Complex. For more information or if the player can't make that date, contact Justin Crawford at (423) 765-3782.

Basketball

SIGNUPS

• SHOOTING STARS 3-ON-3 basketball signups, for boys and girls in grades 4-12, run through Aug. 31. Entry fee is $150. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

Cheerleading

SIGNUPS

• LYNN VIEW PEE WEE FOOTBALL LEAGUE is holding cheerleading signups for children 5-12. Child must turn 5 before July 1 and cannot turn 13 before July 1. Sign up Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lynn View football field across from the Lynn View Community Center. For more information call (423) 534-3733 or (423) 782-0203 or visit the Lynn View Pee Wee Football Facebook page.

Football

CONDITIONING

• CHURCH HILL-MOUNT CARMEL-SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department began a conditioning program for football on July 17. The program, which takes place at the Church Hill Elementary School fields, runs from 6:30-8 p.m. each Monday and Thursday. All football players ages 6-12 are welcome to attend; there is no charge. Call (423) 357-7010 with further questions.

LEAGUES/REGISTRATION

• CHURCH HILL-MOUNT CARMEL-SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department will hold youth football registration Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through July at Church Hill City Hall or online at www.churchhilltn.gov. Age brackets are 6-8 and 9-12 with a $40 fee for city residents and $50 for non-city residents. Players must turn 6 before Sept. 30, 2017, and may not turn 13 before that date, or must be in the seventh grade to be eligible to play. For more information, call (423) 357-7010.

• LYNN VIEW PEE WEE FOOTBALL LEAGUE is holding football signups for children ages 6-11. Child must turn 6 before July 1 and cannot turn 12 before July 1. Sign up Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lynn View football field across from the Lynn View Community Center. For more information call (423) 534-3733 or (423) 782-0203 or visit the Lynn View Pee-Wee Football Facebook page.

Golf

• SIXTH SKILLSUSA Golf Tournament, benefiting students at TCAT Elizabethton, will be held Monday, July 31 at Elizabethton Golf Course. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Fees are $25 for cart sponsors, $50 for tee sponsors, $100 for hole sponsors, $50 entry fee per player or $200 per four-person team. Proceeds will be used to defray travel expenses for TCAT students to participate in SkillsUSA state and national competitive events. To learn more call John Lee at TCAT Elizabethton at (423) 543-0070, ext. 1013.

• SCOTT COUNTY PARK and Golf Course has several events coming up this summer. In addition to Wednesday Night Scrambles, which begin at 6 p.m., the park will hold a Glo-Ball tournament on Aug. 18. For more information, call the pro shop at (276) 452-4168.

Hiking

• WARRIORS PATH STATE PARK is conducting a Devil's Backbone Hike on Thursday, Aug. 3, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Drive to the camp store then carpool to the start of the hike.

• WARRIORS PATH STATE PARK'S Sinking Waters Ridge Hike will take place on Friday, Aug. 4, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Drive to the camp store then carpool to the start of the hike.

Running

RACES

• RAILROAD DAYS 5K/3M Power Walk/1M Fun Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 8 a.m., in Appalachia. Advance registration is $14 for the race and $10 for the walk or $15 and $11 on race day. Make checks payable to: Railroad Days, P.O. Box 302, Appalachia, VA 24216. Register online for this State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen-sanctioned race at runtricities.org under the Events Calendar or contact Randy Blair at (276) 393-9577.

• THIRD PINNACLE 5K RUN/WALK, benefiting the United Ways of Bristol, Elizabethton, Johnson City, Kingsport and Southwest Virginia, will be held Saturday, Aug. 5. The kids’ half-mile run will begin at 8 a.m., followed by The Pinnacle 5K at 8:30 a.m. The course will start and finish at Johnny Brusco’s and will run entirely on the property of The Pinnacle shopping center, located off I-81 at Exit 74B in Bristol, Tenn. For more information, go online at RunTriCities.org click the Events Calendar tab.

• RYAN DIXON Memorial 5K will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, beginning at 8 a.m. The race will start at the Virginia Creeper Trail in Abingdon. Fee for early registration is $25 or $35 on race day. Cash prizes will be awarded for top three and age group winners. For more information, email dzpowers@gmail.com.

• HEART FOR HAITI 5K, hosted by Ragged Edge Ministries, will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the race at 10 a.m. along the cross country course. Cost is $25. To learn more, contact Paul Maggard at (276) 393-0220 or paul.maggard@gressengineering.com or Norma Mullins at (423) 384-6175 or normamullins178@yahoo.com.

• FIFTH CHURCH HILL MEDICAL MISSION 5K Flamingo Run will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Church Hill's Derrick Park (behind Food City). Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the run begins at 8 a.m. Entry fee before Aug. 20 is $25 and $35 thereafter. For more information, email Tammy Brown at tambra196344@outlook.com.

• BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE, a 15-mile trail race and part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 8 a.m. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• ASCENT AT MOUNTAIN AIR 5K will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 in Burnsville, N.C. Registration is limited to 200 runners. Learn more online at Ascent at Mountain Air website.

• CROOKED RIVER HALF MARATHON, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 at The Lodge at Crooked River on AP Carter Highway in Virginia. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

Soccer

CONDITIONING

• CHURCH HILL-MOUNT CARMEL- SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department began a conditioning program for outdoor soccer on July 17. The program, which takes place at the Church Hill Elementary School fields, runs from 6:30-8 p.m. each Monday and Thursday. All soccer players ages 7-13 are welcome to attend; there is no charge. Call (423) 357-7010 with further questions.

LEAGUES/REGISTRATION

• CHURCH HILL-MOUNT CARMEL-SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department will hold registration for outdoor soccer in July, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Church Hill City Hall. Age brackets are 7-9 and 10-13. Entry fee is $20 for city residents and $30 of non-city residents. A player must turn 7 before Sept. 30, 2017, and may not turn 14 before that date to be eligible. For more information, call (423) 357-7010.

Softball

CAMPS

• CARSON-NEWMAN ONE-DAY Instruction Camp, for girls of all ages, will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Vickee Kazee-Hollifield Softball Complex on the campus in Jefferson City. Check-in that day begins at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $45. Register online at cneagles.com/camps or contact Coach Kazee-Hollifield at vhollifield@cn.edu or assistant coach Michael Graves at mgraves@cn.edu.

SIGNUPS

• GIRLS 18-UNDER SOFTBALL team is forming and all positions are needed. Call Bill Troutman at (423) 677-8944 for more information.

Tennis

• 44TH VIRGINIA-WISE TENNIS Tournament will be held Friday-Sunday, July 28-30, at the Jim and Betty Humphreys Tennis Complex in Wise. The event will offer junior (boys and girls 18-under, 15-under, 12-under singles) and adult (men’s and women’s A, B, 40-plus singles, men’s and women’s 40-plus and mixed doubles) divisions. Entry fee is $12 per person per event. All proceeds benefit the Virginia-Wise tennis program. Deadline to register is July 26 at 5 p.m. Go online at uvawisecavs.com for an entry form, or contact tournament director Danny Rowland at (276) 328-1100, (276) 870-8744 or email at danny24273@verizon.net.

Volleyball

CAMPS/CLINICS

• EAST TENNESSEE STATE DAY Volleyball Camp, for ages 5-14, will be held July 29-30, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. Cost is $125. For more information, contact Bucs coach Lindsey Devine at (423) 439-5280 or email ldvolleyballcamps@gmail.com.