Folklife Festival to close out summer activities at Warriors Path

This year, the festival will be held on August 5 as part of the park’s Smithsonian exhibit, “Water/Ways.” The event will serve as the conclusion of both the Smithsonian exhibit and Summer in the Park activities.

The fun will begin at 11 a.m. with craft and life skills demonstrations. Participants will learn about a variety of traditional skills including weaving, woodcraft, apple butter-making, spinning and basketry. These demonstrations will continue until 6 p.m.

Several local performers will provide musical entertainment, beginning with bluegrass music from Alexander Creek at 11:30 a.m. The Ball Sisters Band will take the stage an hour later to perform more bluegrass music, and Jim & Cheri will follow with dulcimer music at 1:30 p.m.

Children can enjoy old-timey games, including the popular greased watermelon race, at 2:30 p.m. Entertainment will resume at 3:30 p.m. with folk/Americana music from Reel to Reel, followed by bluegrass music from Sapling Grove at 4:30 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., a band of park rangers known as The Free Rangers will perform classic tunes about conservation and Tennessee heritage. They will be followed by more old-timey schoolyard games at 6:30 p.m.

The final performer of the night, CanJoe*John, will take the stage at 7 p.m. to perform “Can Joe” music. The festival will wind down with campfire tales at 8 p.m.

All Folklife Festival events are free and will be held in or near the park’s recreation building on Duck Island. For more information, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/about/warriors-path and click on “Upcoming Events.”