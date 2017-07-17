logo

Next two weeks packed with fun at Warriors Path

Holly Viers • Today at 5:30 PM
hviers@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — Summer activities at Warriors Path State Park are still in full swing, with dozens of outdoor adventures planned for the next two weeks.

This week

This week, park guests can discover native wildlife, play nature-themed games and explore the park’s natural beauty. The fun will begin Tuesday with a game of I Spy at noon, a Duck Island bike ride at 2 p.m., cloud-making at 4 p.m., an owl meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. and a night hike at 9 p.m.

Wednesday will get off to a wet start with Wonderful Wacky Wet Wednesday at 11 a.m. Later, guests can go on a spotlight stroll at 1:30 p.m., a creek walk at 3 p.m., a nature scavenger hunt at 5 p.m. and an evening stroll at 7 p.m. Cherokee campfire tales will wrap up the day at 9 p.m.

On Thursday, hikers can explore the park’s high places at 9:30 a.m. during the Devil’s Backbone trek. Several other activities will round out the day, including bracelet making at 11 a.m., water balloon dodgeball at 12:30 p.m., a cleanup hike at 3 p.m. and a historical lecture at 7 p.m.

Bikers can take an early morning ride to Shipley Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Other activities include a beach search at 11 a.m., water animal painting at 3:30 p.m., old-timey games at 7 p.m. and Tennessee folktales at 9 p.m.

A Sinking Waters ridge hike will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Cherokee games at 11 a.m., a 100-inch hike at 1 p.m., a critter race at 1:30 p.m. and seed races at 3 p.m. The day will wind down with a natural object guessing game at 5 p.m., parachute games at 7 p.m. and a night hike at 9 p.m.

A worship service will conclude the week’s activities on Sunday at 9 a.m. It is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.

Next week

The fun will continue next week with a packed schedule of activities. Park guests can start by taking a bike tour of the park on Tuesday. Later that day, they can enjoy a lesson on recycling at 1:30 p.m., make critter puppets at 4 p.m., track wildlife at 6 p.m. and take a lamp-lit hike at 8:30 p.m.

The next day, Wonderful Wacky Wet Wednesday will return at 11 a.m., followed by a bike hike to the overlook at 1 p.m., a magnifying glass walk at 3 p.m., knot-tying at 5 p.m., Tennessee history trivia at 7 p.m. and wildlife watching at 9 p.m.

On Thursday, children can learn how to measure water quality at 9:30 a.m., then enjoy Frisbee games at 11 a.m. In the afternoon, guests can take a leaf hike at 2 p.m., make an aquarium in a bottle at 3:30 p.m., take an evening stroll at 5 p.m. and attend a lecture on waterways at 7 p.m.

A Fall Creek Loop trail hike will begin Friday morning at 9:30. A variety of other activities will be held throughout the day, including nature art at 12:30 p.m., liquid lava lamp making at 1:30 p.m., weird science at 4 p.m., an evening dog walk at 6 p.m. and a talent show at 8:30 p.m.

Activities will begin bright and early Saturday with a fun run around Duck Island, followed by a picnic hike at 11 a.m., animal bingo at 1 p.m. and wood cookie decorating at 3 p.m. The day will conclude with nature games at 5 p.m., an owl meet-and-greet at 7 p.m. and nighttime sounds at 9 p.m.

An early morning worship service will once again close out the week on Sunday at 9 a.m.

All Summer in the Park events are free and open to the community. For the complete schedule and descriptions of each activity, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/about/warriors-path and click on “Upcoming Events.”

