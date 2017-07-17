Next two weeks packed with fun at Warriors Path

This week

This week, park guests can discover native wildlife, play nature-themed games and explore the park’s natural beauty. The fun will begin Tuesday with a game of I Spy at noon, a Duck Island bike ride at 2 p.m., cloud-making at 4 p.m., an owl meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. and a night hike at 9 p.m.

Wednesday will get off to a wet start with Wonderful Wacky Wet Wednesday at 11 a.m. Later, guests can go on a spotlight stroll at 1:30 p.m., a creek walk at 3 p.m., a nature scavenger hunt at 5 p.m. and an evening stroll at 7 p.m. Cherokee campfire tales will wrap up the day at 9 p.m.

On Thursday, hikers can explore the park’s high places at 9:30 a.m. during the Devil’s Backbone trek. Several other activities will round out the day, including bracelet making at 11 a.m., water balloon dodgeball at 12:30 p.m., a cleanup hike at 3 p.m. and a historical lecture at 7 p.m.

Bikers can take an early morning ride to Shipley Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Other activities include a beach search at 11 a.m., water animal painting at 3:30 p.m., old-timey games at 7 p.m. and Tennessee folktales at 9 p.m.

A Sinking Waters ridge hike will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Cherokee games at 11 a.m., a 100-inch hike at 1 p.m., a critter race at 1:30 p.m. and seed races at 3 p.m. The day will wind down with a natural object guessing game at 5 p.m., parachute games at 7 p.m. and a night hike at 9 p.m.

A worship service will conclude the week’s activities on Sunday at 9 a.m. It is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.

Next week

The fun will continue next week with a packed schedule of activities. Park guests can start by taking a bike tour of the park on Tuesday. Later that day, they can enjoy a lesson on recycling at 1:30 p.m., make critter puppets at 4 p.m., track wildlife at 6 p.m. and take a lamp-lit hike at 8:30 p.m.

The next day, Wonderful Wacky Wet Wednesday will return at 11 a.m., followed by a bike hike to the overlook at 1 p.m., a magnifying glass walk at 3 p.m., knot-tying at 5 p.m., Tennessee history trivia at 7 p.m. and wildlife watching at 9 p.m.

On Thursday, children can learn how to measure water quality at 9:30 a.m., then enjoy Frisbee games at 11 a.m. In the afternoon, guests can take a leaf hike at 2 p.m., make an aquarium in a bottle at 3:30 p.m., take an evening stroll at 5 p.m. and attend a lecture on waterways at 7 p.m.

A Fall Creek Loop trail hike will begin Friday morning at 9:30. A variety of other activities will be held throughout the day, including nature art at 12:30 p.m., liquid lava lamp making at 1:30 p.m., weird science at 4 p.m., an evening dog walk at 6 p.m. and a talent show at 8:30 p.m.

Activities will begin bright and early Saturday with a fun run around Duck Island, followed by a picnic hike at 11 a.m., animal bingo at 1 p.m. and wood cookie decorating at 3 p.m. The day will conclude with nature games at 5 p.m., an owl meet-and-greet at 7 p.m. and nighttime sounds at 9 p.m.

An early morning worship service will once again close out the week on Sunday at 9 a.m.

All Summer in the Park events are free and open to the community. For the complete schedule and descriptions of each activity, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/about/warriors-path and click on “Upcoming Events.”