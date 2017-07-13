'Run the Gate' to raise money for the old Gate City theater

Gate City Frontier will host "Run the Gate," on July 29. It will be the first fundraiser for the old theater and all proceeds will go toward restoring the old theater on Jackson Street.

"We've got a fund set aside just for the theater," said Allan "Cotton" Roberts, a member of Gate City Frontier. "We're trying to do some events and things of that nature to start raising money for it."

Registration for the race is $20 until July 20. After that date, the price will be $25. The first 75 people to register for the race will receive a free t-shirt.

Roberts said the town is working with the State of Franklin track club to put the race on. He said Gate City Frontier is also working on getting sponsors for the race. He said the nonprofit group was also in need of approximately 20 volunteers.

Run the Gate will begin in the municipal parking lot on Waters Street, which is beside the First Community Bank Drive thru. Procrastinators will be able to register on the day of the race in that parking lot.

Runners will start on Waters Street and continue onto Park Street. Racers will turn on to W. Jackson Street and continue onto the road when it turns into East Jackson Street. The race will then turn down Jones Street and then turn onto Kane Street. The race will end where it began, on Waters Street.

Work to restore the old theater began earlier this year when the Gate City Town Council approved $16,000 to clean out some asbestos inside the old building. The town is also pursuing grants to help fund the restoration project.

Anyone wishing to pre-register or volunteer for the event can find a form at kingalley.com, go to runtricities.net or pick one up at The Family Bakery located at 101 E. Jackson Street in Gate City. Forms can be dropped off at the bakery as well. Checks should be made out to Gate City Frontier.

"This money...goes towards any kind of project that we'd be doing with the theater," Roberts said.

Route map for Run the Gate by Greg Jones on plotaroute.com