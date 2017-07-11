Upcoming Events as of July 10

All Sports

• TNT SPORTSPLEX ACL CAMP will take place Tuesdays and Thursday, 11 a.m.-noon, in June and July. Offering training for all types of athletes, the program strengthens muscles surrounding the knee to help prevent the common injury. Cost is $150 per athlete; all age groups are welcome. For more information, go online at tntsportsplex.com, visit the TNT Sportsplex Facebook page, or call (423) 782-7954. TNT Sportsplex is located at 600 E. Main St., Kingsport.

Baseball

CAMPS/LESSONS

• INDIVIDUAL PITCHING LESSONS, for ages 9-14, are being offered by David Hoover, the former Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone pitching coach. Call 578-3427 for details.

TRYOUTS

• 7-UNDER TRIBE BASEBALL team tryouts for the 2018 season will be held Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m. and Sunday, July 16 at 1:30 p.m. at Robinson Middle School’s field. Players must have been born after May 1, 2010. Contact Lance Sawyer at (423) 367-8888 or lance.sawyer@usssa.com or Lucas Henderson at (423) 963-0828.

• COLONIAL HEIGHTS REBELS 8-UNDER local travel baseball team is hosting open tryouts for 2017 fall and 2018 spring at 6 p.m. on July 17 at the Rebel complex. A player may not turn 9 before May 1, 2018. For further details or if unable to make the tryout, call Justin Crawford at (423) 765-3782.

Basketball

CAMPS/TRAINING

• RYAN GOODSON PRO SKILLS basketball camp, for grades 3-8, will be held July 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at TNT Sportsplex, 600 E. Main St., Kingsport. Cost is $60 per player. For more information, go online at tntsportsplex.com, visit the TNT Sportsplex Facebook page or call (423) 782-7954.

Cheerleading

SIGNUPS

• LYNN VIEW PEE WEE FOOTBALL LEAGUE is holding cheerleading signups for children 5-12. Child must turn 5 before July 1 and cannot turn 13 before July 1. Sign up Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lynn View football field across from the Lynn View Community Center. For more information call (423) 534-3733 or (423) 782-0203 or visit the Lynn View Pee Wee Football Facebook page.

Football

CONDITIONING

• CHURCH HILL-MOUNT CARMEL-SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department will start conditioning for football on Monday, July 17, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Church Hill Elementary School fields. Conditioning will be held every Monday and Thursday. All football players ages 6-12 are welcome to attend; there is no charge. Call (423) 357-7010 with further questions.

LEAGUES/REGISTRATION

• CHURCH HILL-MOUNT CARMEL-SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department will hold youth football registration Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., during July at Church Hill City Hall or online at www.churchhilltn.gov . Age brackets are 6-8 and 9-12 with a $40 fee for city residents and $50 for non-city residents. Players must turn 6 before Sept. 30, 2017, and may not turn 13 before that date, or must be in the seventh grade to be eligible to play. For more information, call (423) 357-7010.

• LYNN VIEW PEE WEE FOOTBALL LEAGUE is holding football signups for children ages 6-11. Child must turn 6 before July 1 and cannot turn 12 before July 1. Sign up Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lynn View football field across from the Lynn View Community Center. For more information call (423) 534-3733 or (423) 782-0203 or visit the Lynn View Pee-Wee Football Facebook page.

Golf

• BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD of Tennessee Junior Golf Day, part of the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Classic, will be held Saturday, July 15, from 2-6 p.m. at Blackthorn Club in Jonesborough. Junior golfers will enjoy, free of charge, a full day of competitions, clinics and exhibitions. Participants under 18 will be able to test their skills in the regional qualifier for the Drive, Chip & Putt Championship for a chance to compete in the national event at Augusta National Golf Club. There are a limited number of spots available for the competition, so preregistration at drivechipandputt.com is required. For more information on the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Classic, go online at NiswongerGolf.org.

• SCOTT COUNTY PARK and Golf Course has several events coming up this summer. In addition to Wednesday Night Scrambles, which begin at 6 p.m., the park will hold two Glo-Ball tournaments, one on July 21 and the other on Aug. 25. For more information, call the pro shop at (276) 452-4168.

• SIXTH SKILLSUSA Golf Tournament, benefiting students at TCAT Elizabethton, will be held Monday, July 31 at Elizabethton Golf Course. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Fees are $25 for cart sponsors, $50 for tee sponsors, $100 for hole sponsors, $50 entry fee per player or $200 per four-person team. Proceeds will be used to defray travel expenses for TCAT students to participate in SkillsUSA state and national competitive events. To learn more call John Lee at TCAT Elizabethton at (423) 543-0070, ext. 1013.

Hiking

• WARRIORS PATH STATE PARK'S Fall Creek Loop Trail hike will start at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14. Drive to the park's camp store then carpool to the start of the two-hour hike.

• WARRIORS PATH STATE PARK'S Devil's Backbone hike will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 15. Drive to the park's camp store then carpool to the start of an invigorating hike.

• WARRIORS PATH STATE PARK'S Night Hike to Sinking Waters will begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18. Bring a dim flashlight. Drive to the park's camp store then carpool out to the trail.

• WARRIORS PATH STATE PARK'S Devil's Backbone hike will start at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20. Drive to the park's camp store then carpool to the start of an invigorating hike.

• WARRIORS PATH STATE PARK'S Lakeshore Trail Hike/Cleanup will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. Meet and the main bath house and be prepared to get dirty!

• WARRIORS PATH STATE PARK'S Sinking Waters Ridge Hike will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22. Drive to the park's camp store then carpool out to the trail.

Running

CAMPS

• TRAILBLAZER XC CAMP, for grades 3-12, will be held July 17-21, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Daniel Boone High School in Gray. Cost is $35 for individuals, $30 per entrant if registering two or more in a family or $30 per athlete if registering five or more from a school team together. For more information or to register, email huff10@comcast.com.

RACES

• CRAZY 8S 8K RUN, sponsored by Indian Path Medical Center and Niswonger Children’s Hospital, and the Almost Crazy 3K Run/Walk, presented by Wellmont/CVA and Eastman Credit Union, will take place Saturday, July 15 in Kingsport. There will be Little 8s Field Day activities starting at 6 p.m., followed by the McDonald’s of Greater Kingsport Little 8s and Special 8s age group races at 6:58. The 3K will start at 7:58 p.m. and the 8K will start at 8:58 p.m., an hour earlier than past years. For more information about Crazy 8s, or to register for the event, visit www.crazy8s.org.

• WOLF RUN, a 7-mile trail race and part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport on Tuesday, July 18, beginning at 6 p.m. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.commarkskelton@markskelton.com .

• RAILROAD DAYS 5K/3M Power Walk/1M Fun Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 8 a.m., in Appalachia. Advance registration is $14 for the race and $10 for the walk or $15 and $11 on race day. Make checks payable to: Railroad Days, P.O. Box 302, Appalachia, VA 24216. Register online for this State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen-sanctioned race at runtricities.org under the Event calendar or contact Randy Blair at (276) 393-9577.

• THIRD PINNACLE 5K run/walk, benefiting the United Ways of Bristol, Elizabethton, Johnson City, Kingsport and Southwest Virginia, will be held Aug. 5. The kids’ half-mile run will begin at 8 a.m., followed by The Pinnacle 5K at 8:30 a.m. The course will start and finish at Johnny Brusco’s and will run entirely on the property of The Pinnacle shopping center, located off I-81 at Exit 74B in Bristol, Tenn. For more information, go online at RunTriCities.org click the Events Calendar tab.

• RYAN DIXON Memorial 5K will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, beginning at 8 a.m. The race will start at the Virginia Creeper Trail in Abingdon. Fee for early registration is $25 and $35 on race day. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1-3 place and age group winners. For more information, email dzpowers@gmail.com.

• HEART FOR HAITI 5K, hosted by Ragged Edge Ministries, will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the race at 10 a.m. along the cross country course. Cost is $25. To learn more contact Paul Maggard at (276) 393-0220 or paul.maggard@gressengineering.com or Norma Mullins at (423) 384-6175 or normamullins178@yahoo.com.

• BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE, a 15-mile trail race and part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 8 a.m. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• ASCENT AT MOUNTAIN AIR 5K will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 in Burnsville, N.C. Registration is limited to 200 runners. Learn more online at Ascent at Mountain Air website.

• CROOKED RIVER HALF MARATHON, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 at The Lodge at Crooked River on AP Carter Highway in Virginia. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.commarkskelton@markskelton.com .

Soccer

CAMPS

• TUSCULUM COLLEGE JOY OF SOCCER team camp, a coed/individual/high school ID camp for players ages 7-17, will be held July 23-27. Contact women’s coach Mike Joy at (423) 636-7321 or mjoy@tusculum.edu for more information.

LEAGUES/REGISTRATION

• CHURCH HILL-MOUNT CARMEL-SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department will hold registration for outdoor soccer in July from Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Church Hill City Hall. Age brackets are 7-9 and 10-13. Entry fee is $20 for city residents and $30 of non-city residents. A player must turn 7 before Sept. 30, 2017, and may not turn 14 before that date to be eligible. For more information, call (423) 357-7010.

CONDITIONING

• CHURCH HILL-MOUNT CARMEL- SURGOINSVILLE Recreation Department will start conditioning for outdoor soccer on Monday, July 17, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Church Hill Elementary School fields. Conditioning will be held every Monday and Thursday. All soccer players ages 7-13 are welcome to attend; there is no charge. Call (423) 357-7010 with further questions.

Softball

SIGNUPS

• GIRLS 18-UNDER SOFTBALL team is forming and all positions are needed. Call Bill Troutman at (423) 677-8944 for more information.

Swimming

• LONESOME PINE COUNTRY CLUB will hold swimming lessons for children from July 10-14 at the LPCC pool. Classes will run from 10-11 a.m. each day that week. Cost is $25 per child for LPCC members and $35 for non-members. You do not have to be an LPCC member for your child to participate. For more information and to register, call (276) 523-0739.

Tennis

• 44TH VIRGINIA-WISE TENNIS Tournament will be held Friday-Sunday, July 28-30, at the Jim and Betty Humphreys Tennis Complex in Wise. The event will offer junior (boys and girls 18-under, 15-under, 12-under singles) and adult (men’s and women’s A, B, 40-plus singles, men’s and women’s 40-plus and mixed doubles) divisions. Entry fee is $12 per person per event. All proceeds benefit the Virginia-Wise tennis program. Deadline to register is July 26 at 5 p.m. Go online at uvawisecavs.com for an entry form, or contact tournament director Danny Rowland at (276) 328-1100, (276) 870-8744 or email at danny24273@verizon.net.

Volleyball

CAMPS/CLINICS

• TUSCULUM VOLLEYBALL Advanced Skills Camp, for ages 15 and older, will be held July 11-13; the fee is $200 for commuters and $250 for residential campers (plus $15 administrative fee). For more information, go online at totalcamps.com/tusculumvolleyballcamps.

• VIRGINIA-WISE VOLLEYBALL will host an individual skills camp, focusing on the fundamentals, on Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11 inside the Prior Convocation Center. The camp will feature two three-hour sessions daily: from 9 a.m.-noon (eighth-graders and older) and 1-4 p.m. (for seventh-graders and younger). Both sessions are $50. Complete camp information can be found online at uvawisecavs.com under the “2017 Summer Skills Camp” tab on the volleyball page.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL will hold two Team Training Camps this summer, with sessions set for July 11-13 and July 17-19 at Thompson-Boling Arena, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way No. 202, Knoxville. The camps will offer an intense, structured program that will focus on tactical instruction, utilizing team drills and competition to develop team offensive and defensive systems; a team must have at least eight players to participate. Cost is $175 for players. Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• EAST TENNESSEE STATE DAY Volleyball Camp, for ages 5-14, will be held July 29-30, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. Cost is $125. To register online, go to http://alturl.com/uoheh. For more information, contact coach Lindsey Devine (423) 439-5280 or email ldvolleyballcamps@gmail.com.