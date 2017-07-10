Rhythm in Riverview, first day of Kids Central will team up during Fun Fest

“We just want everybody to come out,” said Johnnie Mae Swagerty, executive director of South Central Kingsport Community Development. “We always have a good crowd.”

Swagerty said South Central Kingsport has sponsored Rhythm in Riverview for more than 20 years. Since then, she said, it has drawn 300 to 400 people each year.

For the first time, South Central Kingsport will also help with Kids Central this year. Presented by Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Kids Central will feature a variety of activities over the course of three days, including children’s fun shops, Rotary Reading with Festus and a magic show.

Swagerty said because of renovations at Andrew Johnson Elementary School, Kids Central will take place at the V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex this year, along with Rhythm in Riverview.

“With Kids Central coming over, it’s going to be really big,” Swagerty said. “They have a lot of activities for families, and everybody can get involved and just have a good time.”

Rhythm in Riverview and the first day of Kids Central will take place July 17. Kids Central activities will begin at 2:15 p.m., and Rhythm in Riverview will run from 3-9:30 p.m.

As Kids Central wraps up for the day, Gospel Fest will begin at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature musical performances from P&P Ministry, Devoted Gospel Group and eight-year-old Mykia Blye.

At 5:55 p.m., the New Vision Youth Masters of the Moment dance group will perform, and special music from Melissa and Charles Wood of Show Time will follow. Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County will also be on hand to sign autographs.

A yoga demonstration, presented by Eastman, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Swagerty said Eastman will then recognize its summer interns, who have been active in the community.

Back again for the main event, the Free Flow Band will headline Rhythm in Riverview at 7 p.m. Swagerty said the R&B and funk band will provide clean entertainment that is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

“They’re a family-oriented band that gets you up and jumping,” Swagerty said. “They interact with the crowd, and they are really good.”

Swagerty said nine food vendors will be selling classic festival foods such as hot dogs, funnel cakes and snow cones throughout the event. Vendors include Little Delights, Mama’s Food Factory, Beach Hut and the Dobyns-Bennett High School Band Boosters.

She added that two large inflatables from Jump-n-Slide Inflatables will also be on hand for the children.

“I just want to thank Kids Central for coming together with us and making this a fun, family event,” Swagerty said. “I hope we can continue it next year.”

Rhythm in Riverview is sponsored by South Central Kingsport Community Development, Eastman, the Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development, City of Kingsport Parks & Recreation and the Kingsport Housing Authority.

Kids Central is sponsored by Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Mountain States Health Alliance and Indian Path Medical Center. It will continue on July 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex.