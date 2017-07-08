Enjoy hikes, games and more at Warriors Path's Summer in the Park

Below are some of the activities happening at the park.

July 11

Activities will begin at noon with a scenic bike hike to the overlook. Then, art lovers can head to the main bathhouse for leaf art at 3 p.m. Participants will make their own leaf rubbings and decorative frames for their artwork.

Later, park guests can enjoy parachute games at 5 p.m., make musical instruments from nature at 7 p.m. and learn about night sounds at 9 p.m.

July 12

Early birds can wake up their senses during a wake-up walk through the forest at 9 a.m. The day will continue with Wonderful Wacky Wet Wednesday at 11 a.m., where children can enjoy water play and learning activities as part of the park’s Smithsonian exhibit.

Other activities include an evening stroll at 7 p.m. and star gazing at 9 p.m.

July 13

Runners of all skill levels can start off their morning with a brisk run around Duck Island at 9 a.m. The run will be followed by a picnic hike at 11 a.m. and a nature matching game at 1 p.m.

In the evening, park guests can take a riverbank stroll at 5 p.m. and attend the Smithsonian lecture series at 7 p.m. The lecturer, state naturalist Randy Hedgepath, will take the audience on a photographic tour of water’s journey across Tennessee.

July 14

Hikers can start the day by traversing the park’s most scenic path, the Fall Creek loop trail, at 9:30 a.m. Then, guests can participate in a hands-on walk through the forest at 11 a.m., using their sense of touch to explore their surroundings.

Activities will continue with a magnifying glass hike at 5 p.m. and an evening bike ride at 7 p.m.

July 15

Park visitors can kick off the weekend with an invigorating Devil’s Backbone hike at 9 a.m. Then, guests can play field day games at 1 p.m. and make their own paper flowers at 4 p.m.

The day will wind down with nature games at 7 p.m. and a presentation on Tennessee wilderness at 9 p.m.

July 16

The week will conclude with a peaceful worship service at 9 a.m. Sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church, the service will be held at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance in the event of rain.

For the complete schedule of activities, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/about/warriors-path and click on “Upcoming Events.”