Rusty Wilkerson Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit Girls Inc. of Kingsport

To honor his life of service, Girls Inc. of Kingsport will hold the inaugural Rusty Wilkerson Memorial Golf Tournament later this month, with all proceeds benefiting the organization’s programs.

“He was such a critical part of the success of this organization and was really a driving force behind our golf tournament, making sure we had what we need,” said Short, Girls Inc. executive director. “He was selfless when it came to being here for the girls that we serve.”

Wilkerson was well-known throughout the community for his servant’s heart. In addition to being the former public works director for the city of Kingsport, he was a columnist for the Kingsport Times-News, a member of Kiwanis, a driver for Waverly Road Presbyterian Church and a board member of Goodwill and Girls Inc.

Short said Wilkerson, who passed away on March 30, had been a Girls Inc. board member since 2005 and always made sure everything was in working order.

“He was just supportive, drove vans when we needed him to pick up the girls from school, made sure our yard was mowed, lightbulbs were changed,” Short said. “He called himself ‘The Man about the House.’ ”

Short said Girls Inc. has held a golf tournament every year, and Wilkerson was always a big part of it. Accordingly, Short said, it was only fitting to change the event’s name to the Rusty Wilkerson Memorial Golf Tournament.

“Right after his passing, myself and Karen Mills, another board member who was a friend of Rusty’s, asked the board if we could change the name,” Short said, “and the board absolutely approved.”

The tournament will be held July 29 at Cattails Golf Course at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. It will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., and an awards ceremony and cookout will follow.

The cost is $100 per player or $400 per team, and sponsorships are available. All players will receive a door prize, and Short said there will be an opportunity to adopt girls for the school year through a backpack program.

Short hopes the tournament will serve as a good way to honor Wilkerson’s memory.

“He wasn’t just a board member; he was a friend to these girls,” Short said. “I think it’s important for people to know that Rusty was such a big part of Girls Incorporated.”

For more information or to register, contact Short by phone at (423) 247-2321 or by email at jwshort@charter.net. The deadline to register is July 24.