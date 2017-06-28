Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces Trash Barrel Paint-In, seeks volunteers

The Paint-In, presented by Keep Kingsport Beautiful and Domtar, invites adults and children of all ages to show off their creativity by decorating trash barrels, which will be used during Fun Fest and at more than 100 events held in Kingsport throughout the year.

Painters are invited to showcase their original designs or incorporate themes that encourage recycling and litter prevention.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all barrels to be judged must be completed by 11:30 a.m. Participants must pay a $5 registration fee for each barrel requested on their registration form.

The deadline to register is July 10, and registration fees are non-refundable. Same-day registrations paid with cash only will be accepted based on barrel availability. All proceeds will support the programs of Keep Kingsport Beautiful.

Painters should bring all supplies, including spray paint, water-based paint, brushes and stencils. One winner will be selected out of each age group, and winning barrels will be displayed at the Fun Fest Sponsors Breakfast.

Registration forms are available at the Fun Fest store, located at 400 Clinchfield St., and online at www.funfest.net.

Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with AEP Appalachian Power, is also seeking volunteers to serve as Trashbusters during Fun Fest from July 14-22.

Trashbusters patrol festival areas throughout the week, maintain litter-free grounds and encourage festival-goers to be responsible for their own trash and recycle when possible.

Those who volunteer to be Trashbusters will receive a free Fun Fest T-shirt and free admission to one Fun Fest concert. To receive free concert admission, Trashbusters must work two events, one being the concert of their choice.

Trashbuster event schedules and registration forms are available at the Fun Fest store or at www.funfest.net. Completed registration forms should be returned to the Fun Fest store, faxed to (423) 392-8834 or emailed to rcleary@kinsportchamber.org.