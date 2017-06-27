'Summer in the Park' heats up at Warriors Path

July 4

The festivities will kick off on July 4 with American Art at noon. At this activity, participants can create a patriotic picture in celebration of the country’s birthday. Other Independence Day activities include a Fourth of July trivia contest at 3 p.m. and a campground parade at 6 p.m.

July 5

Activities will begin bright and early on July 5 with Breakfast with the Birds at 8:30 a.m. Participants will take a relaxing stroll through bird country, and the first 12 people to arrive will receive a free doughnut and juice.

The day will continue with a variety of other activities, including a creek walk at 3 p.m., Ghosts in the Graveyard tag at 7 p.m. and a lesson on East Tennessee heritage at 9 p.m.

July 6

Bike riders and hikers alike will enjoy Bike Hike to the Overlook, which will begin at 10 a.m. As they journey through the park, participants will search for signs of people and wildlife that have roamed the area before.

Later in the day, park guests can get up close and personal with feathered hunters at Birds of Prey, beginning at 5 p.m. The day will conclude at 7 p.m. with a lecture from TVA Program Manager Patricia Ezzell, which is part of the park’s Smithsonian Lecture Series.

July 7

July 7 will begin with a variety of activities, including the Holston Bluffs Railroad Tour at 9:30 a.m., Weird Science at 11 a.m. and a picnic hike at 12:30 p.m.

In the afternoon, park guests can enjoy nature art at 4 p.m., nature games at 7 p.m. and Hug-a-Tree and Survive at 9 p.m., which will teach participants how to stay safe if they are lost in the woods.

July 8

Bike riders, scavenger hunters and campfire lovers can enjoy a full slate of activities on July 8. The day will begin with a cool hike near Fall Creek at 9:30 a.m., followed by a morning bike ride at 11 a.m. and a nature scavenger hunt at 1 p.m.

At 3 p.m., guests can go on a natural treasure hunt along the lake shore’s beaches, discovering signs of people and wildlife that have passed through. The day will come to a close with Earthball Games at 6 p.m. and a campfire at 9 p.m.

July 9

The week will conclude on July 9 with a peaceful worship service at the Open Air Chapel. This event will begin at 9 a.m. and is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.

For the complete schedule of events, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/about/warriors-path and click on Upcoming Events.